After another win for the Yankees, their seventh in a row, it’s easy to focus on what the offense did in a game where they bashed the Astros’ pitching staff with 12 runs on the board.

Will Warren, who took his third win of the season in this contest, was more of an afterthought as he grinded through six quality frames for the Bronx Bombers.

The right-hander bent, but he never broke in a game against an Astros’ offense that has been tearing through opposing pitching staffs, even if it has been in mostly losing efforts.

A young arm starting to find his footing in this Yankees’ rotation, Will Warren is beginning to look like the mid-rotation starter that the team has been envisioning ever since they drafted him in 2021.

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Another Strong Start From Will Warren Helps Yankees Win 7th Straight

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The Yankees’ rotation has been excellent so far, and it has certainly stepped up during their seven-game winning streak which includes sweeps of the Royals and Red Sox.

In each of those wins they’ve gotten a quality start, with two of those outings coming from Will Warren who has been off to a brilliant start.

Sporting a 2.59 ERA across six starts with 37 strikeouts, Warren has been using his fastballs to keep offenses at bay in the early parts of the season.

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In his last 32 starts, Warren owns a 3.87 ERA with a 24.5% K% as the right-hander has looked the part of a no. 3 starter on a World Series contender.

While the Yankees hope to have their top four consist of Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole, and Carlos Rodon, there’s an open battle for that fifth and final spot in the rotation.

Ryan Weathers, who will start today for the Yankees against the Astros, is one of the main competitors for that final spot with Will Warren seeming to have the narrow edge for now.

Luis Gil is also part of the competition, but his poor strikeout rates and high walk rates could put him at a disadvantage since those traits indicate poor performance.