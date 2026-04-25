The New York Yankees demolished the Houston Astros 12-4 on Friday night behind a tremendous offensive showing. Ben Rice drove in two, Jazz Chisholm had his best game of the season with three hits and four RBIs as he finally starts to heat up, and the lineup looked like itself from top to bottom. All good news. The bad news came when Giancarlo Stanton rounded second base, pulled up, and removed himself from the game with lower right leg tightness.

He wasn’t visibly limping. He walked off the field without any dramatic reaction. It could be dehydration, a slight muscle tweak, or something that clears up after a day of rest. It could also be the beginning of another extended absence for a player who has made missing time feel like an annual tradition at this point. We won’t know until the Yankees release an official update, but the concern is real.

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The Pattern With Stanton Is Hard to Ignore

His career history reads like a case study in what it looks like when a physically enormous player pushes his body to its limits over a long career. He’s 36 years old, built like a linebacker, and has not played more than 116 games in a season since 2018. Every year there’s something, and the Yankees have learned to build their roster around the assumption that Stanton will miss time rather than the hope that he won’t.

This season he’s been solid when available. After a red-hot start, he’s settled into a .256/.302/.422 line with three homers, 14 RBIs, a 30.2% strikeout rate, and a 102 wRC+, putting him right around league average. That’s not the MVP version of Stanton, but it’s a functional designated hitter who can change a game with one swing when he’s locked in. The Yankees need that.

Why It Still Matters

Even a week without Stanton changes the calculus of this lineup. He occupies the cleanup spot and the DH slot pretty much every day, and his mere presence in the box forces opposing managers to think twice about how they pitch to Judge and Rice around him. When he’s not in the lineup, that protection disappears and pitchers have an easier time navigating the middle of the order.

The timing is unfortunate given that Jazz Chisholm seems to be warming up after a brutal start to the season. Getting contributions from Chisholm and Stanton simultaneously would give this lineup a completely different look than it’s had for most of April. Losing one right as the other heats up is the kind of thing that makes a 12-4 win feel more complicated than it should.

The Yankees have enough depth to absorb a short absence. Amed Rosario and J.C. Escarra both provide options to fill at-bats. A long-term loss is a different situation entirely, and that’s the scenario everyone is hoping to avoid.

Rest and hydration overnight. That’s the optimistic read. We’ll see what Aaron Boone says Saturday morning.