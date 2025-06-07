Yankees just got back a spark plug — and they didn’t have to trade for him

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees made a calculated swing at the 2024 trade deadline, acquiring infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. to bolster infield defense and lineup balance.

Following a productive second half after the trade, Chisholm entered 2025 with heightened expectations despite limited postseason production last fall.

The organization valued his athleticism and defensive versatility, which quickly became evident as he slotted in at second and third base.

However, the 27-year-old’s season was recently hindered by an oblique strain that cost him several weeks of playing time.

Since returning, Chisholm has reintroduced a level of spark to the infield unit that had noticeably dipped during his absence.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Chisholm’s offensive profile is beginning to settle

Currently slashing .223/.326/.471 with a .797 OPS and nine home runs, Chisholm’s surface numbers are beginning to reflect increased stability.

His three-hit, four-RBI performance against the Boston Red Sox on Friday marked a significant offensive milestone in his ongoing resurgence.

Most notably, Chisholm’s first-inning three-run homer off Walker Buehler — who previously stifled the Yankees in October — set the tone.

Anthony Volpe followed with a two-run homer, giving the Yankees a 5–0 lead in the opening frame.

This kind of sequencing illustrates the offensive ceiling of a unit already ranked among the league’s best in several key metrics.

A shift in approach is paying dividends

Chisholm has consciously adjusted his approach at the plate, opting for more line-drive contact rather than hunting home runs.

He explained the shift following Friday’s game, stating: “Taking my hits up the middle, like today. 1-0 changeup and hit a line drive up the middle. Earlier in the season, I was pulling off of that and hitting that foul or rolling over it because I was trying to hit a home run.”

This philosophical adjustment has yielded a more consistent on-base profile and has allowed Chisholm to utilize his speed more effectively.

The emphasis on contact over power has contributed to an increase in base hits and situational productivity within the Yankees’ order.

This recalibration in his swing mechanics and approach signals a more complete offensive version of Chisholm moving forward.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Defensive value remains constant despite offensive volatility

While Chisholm’s offensive contributions have fluctuated early this season, his defensive value has remained consistent across both second and third base.

His quick first step, lateral movement, and arm strength have added athleticism to a Yankees infield that lacked dynamic range.

These attributes have reinforced his importance to the infield, and the Yankees could still be looking to add another piece to the puzzle.

If the Yankees supplement his resurgence with another steady second-base contributor, their lineup may be positioned as the most complete in baseball.