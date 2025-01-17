Yankees just added another high-upside developmental pitcher to the mix

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Yankees have built a reputation for identifying overlooked talent and turning it into gold, especially when it comes to developing pitchers. Their latest project is 23-year-old right-hander Michael Arias, who was recently acquired from the Chicago Cubs for cash considerations. While Arias’s numbers might not jump off the page, his raw talent and untapped potential make him an intriguing addition to the Yankees’ pitching pipeline.

A Sinker With Serious Heat

Arias’s calling card is his sinker, a pitch that can touch 98 mph. That kind of velocity gives him a strong foundation to work with, particularly for a bullpen role. Originally a starting pitcher, Arias transitioned to the bullpen in hopes of simplifying his approach and unlocking more consistent results. While his sinker lacks elite spin rates, the velocity alone makes it a pitch that can be effective when paired with a complementary arsenal.

The Yankees’ pitching staff, led by Matt Blake, is known for its ability to enhance a pitcher’s strengths while ironing out their weaknesses. Arias represents the kind of high-upside arm that the Yankees love to mold, and his sinker could become a real weapon in their hands.

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Command Conundrum

Arias’s biggest hurdle is his lack of command. In 2024, he walked an alarming 16.8 percent of batters he faced between Double-A and Triple-A. That lack of control is a glaring issue, particularly as he struggled to keep his ERA in check at Triple-A, where he posted a 5.45 ERA over 36.1 innings. However, despite his command problems, Arias has shown an ability to miss bats, striking out hitters at an impressive clip.

If the Yankees can help him harness his command, Arias has the potential to become a devastating bullpen weapon. His unique release points give him an edge, allowing him to vary his angles and keep hitters off balance. Ryan Garcia of Empire Sports Media highlighted these attributes, noting that Arias’s mechanics and delivery create a level of deception that could be lethal with the right adjustments.

The Yankees’ Development Magic

The Yankees have a track record of revitalizing pitchers who seem to have lost their way. Arias is young and already brings intriguing tools to the table, including his velocity and deceptive release. With the team’s emphasis on analytics and player development, he could be a prime candidate for a turnaround.

The Yankees clearly have a vision for Arias. Whether it’s refining his mechanics, improving his pitch sequencing, or overhauling his command, they’ll look to unlock the potential that once made him a top Cubs prospect. For now, he’s a player to watch closely as the Yankees get to work on his development in 2025. Arias might not be a household name yet, but with the right adjustments, he could become a key piece of the Yankees’ bullpen in the years to come.