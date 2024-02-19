Yankees’ new star addition talks about exciting opportunities in 2024

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The excitement around the New York Yankees is growing, and Juan Soto is the driving force for that hype ahead of the 2024 season. When the San Diego Padres made the 25-year-old superstar available in trade talks, Brian Cashman jumped on the opportunity to land a game-changer and pair one of the best left-handed hitters of our generation with the best right-handed hitter in the game. Juan Soto made it clear in his opening press conference that he’s excited to play in the Bronx and that he’s confident they have what it takes to win a title in 2024.

He would also add that playing in the Bronx is going to “feel like home,” and given the status of his impending free agency, those words will catch the attention of fans and media alike. The Yankees finally have their left-handed superstar, and the mission in 2024 is clear: win the World Series.

Juan Soto Is Focused on Winning a Title With the Yankees

May 26, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Today marks the beginning of full roster reports, and the entire 40-man roster, on top of non-roster invites, is in Tampa getting ready for Spring Training games in a week. Juan Soto had an opening press conference in the morning and set the standard high for what the Yankees can achieve in 2024.

We have everything we need – Juan Soto, in regards to winning a World Series in 2024

Having a duo of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto in the same lineup would give them one of the scariest one-two punches in the game, and the Yankees are hoping to have an explosive offense that can improve upon the 2023 team. Last year, they were just not good enough with the bats, finishing bottom five in all of baseball in OBP and having a team wRC+ below 100. They’ll hope for rebound seasons from various veterans such as Giancarlo Stanton, who has entered camp in much better shape.

READ MORE: Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton throws shade at Brian Cashman

Aug 18, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) stays on the field after an inning ending double play in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

In regards to playing in the Bronx, Juan Soto gave some soundbites that would suggest that he’s thrilled at the opportunity of calling Yankee Stadium his home.

[It’s] going to be electric. It’s going to feel like home. – Juan Soto

He’d go on to discuss the fact that he grew up admiring the Yankees because of their historical success, and one player in particular that he was fond of was Robinson Cano. The former Yankee was one of the best second basemen of the 21st Century and won a World Series with the team in 2009, serving as one of the more influential Dominican-born players in the franchise’s history.

Mar 15, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Dominican Republic left fielder Juan Soto (22) tosses his bat after hitting a home run during the third inning against Puerto Rico at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Cano has become a mentor for Juan Soto, and he apparently called the 25-year-old superstar following his trade to the New York Yankees. The two played together in the World Baseball Classic last March, representing the Dominican Republic, and Juan Soto could have the chance to become the face of Dominican baseball in New York. There’s a large population of Dominicans in New York City, and Soto even has family there as well, which could play into his excitement in 2024.