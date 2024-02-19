Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton throws shade at Brian Cashman

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

When Yankees‘ general manager Brian Cashman called out veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton for being injury-prone several months ago, most assumed a negative reaction from the 34-year-old.

Instead, Stanton had nothing to say in return and put in place a new strategy to drop weight and increase his mobility. Over the past few years, he has been a liability offensively, hitting .211/.297/.462 in 2022 and .191/.275/.420 in 2023. He still managed 24 homers and 60 RBIs over 101 games, but Stanton has seen regression in games played since 2021 and put together his first below-season as a professional last year.

His 89 wRC+ indicated he was 11% worse than the average hitter, hosting a 30% strikeout rate and dropping below a 10% walk rate for the first time since 2018.

Stanton’s Challenge Ahead

The Yankees know that Stanton must turn things around, and it is fair to assume that he’s walking on thin ice despite his lofty contract.

The Yankees still owe him $98 million, which includes a $10 million buyout in 2028, which they will likely take when the time comes.

For now, they know he is still capable of hitting at a high level; it’s just a matter of maintaining his rhythm and staying healthy.

However, Stanton responded to Cashman‘s comments for the first time on Monday morning, throwing a bit of shade at the general manager.

“He knows my reaction to that.”

READ MORE: Yankees’ slugger making some big changes in hopes of being more dynamic

Stanton’s Future with the Yankees

While Stanton may be frustrated by Cashman‘s comments, they were objectively true. He has been dealing with a significant number of injuries, and assuming he’s going to get hurt is only fair and a part of why the Yankees reinvested in the outfield this off-season.

However, Stanton is working diligently to improve his game and make minor tweaks that should support a better player. With several young prospects, Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez, quickly climbing up the minor league system/returning from injury and ready to make an impact either later this year or in 2025, Stanton needs to prove he still has substantial value now. Otherwise, his future team could be in jeopardy.