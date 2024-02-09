Yankees’ Juan Soto projected to lead the MLB in OPS next season

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Just how good will Juan Soto be for the New York Yankees in 2024? We’ve seen the star right fielder shine in many areas since entering the big leagues in 2018. Forecasts predict that Soto will dominate the entire MLB in one important area next season.

Yankees’ Juan Soto is projected to lead the MLB in OPS in 2024

Mandy Randhawa of MLB.com shared their favorites to lead the league in each statistical category and envisioned Soto outpacing all hitters in OPS.

History tells us that Soto already has a background in connecting on pitches at an accurate rate far above his contemporaries. Soto’s .351/.490/.695 slash line in 2020 as a member of the San Diego Padres led the National League and all but his batting average topped out in the MLB at large.

Further, Soto’s 1.185 OPS that year stands as the highest single-season metric among all active players by a wide margin. It also placed him at No. 46 on the all-time list.

Soto has the track record to validate the confidence that the media has placed in him

That, plus Soto’s .930 OPS from 2023 indicates that the 25-year-old slugger has more where that came from. Soto will be an integral part of the Yankees’ offense next year. Also a favorite to win the AL MVP award alongside teammate Aaron Judge, Soto will take his home run, RBI, and efficient hitting prowess into 2024.