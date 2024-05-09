Yankees’ Juan Soto boosts Anthony Volpe with leadoff struggles mounting

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

With Gleyber Torres struggling at the start of the 2024 season, the Yankees decided to promote Anthony Volpe to the leadoff position, sending Torres further down the batting order. Volpe had been excelling in the sixth and seventh spots but found it challenging to adjust to the new role.

As the team’s primary leadoff hitter, he batted just .204/.311/.301, posting a .612 OPS over 103 at-bats. He managed 21 hits, two home runs, 10 RBIs, 14 walks, and struck out 26 times.

Anthony Volpe Takes Over the Yankees’ Leadoff Spot

Overall, Volpe is still hitting .252 with a .348 OBP, but opposing pitchers have targeted him aggressively to secure an early out. With Juan Soto and Aaron Judge following him, pitchers have become more selective, leading to a dip in Volpe’s numbers.

May 1, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) throws to first base during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Support and Defensive Strength

Despite his recent struggles, Juan Soto showed support for Volpe on Wednesday, expressing confidence in his potential as a leadoff hitter. “I think he’s going to be a great leadoff hitter in the future. He’s still learning about the league.”

The 23-year-old Volpe has shown signs of improvement, collecting two hits, three runs, and three RBIs in his last two games against Houston. This offensive uptick could mark a positive trend as he regains his rhythm.

On defense, Volpe has been reliable, securing four defensive runs saved and five outs above average across 330 innings to start the season. He maintains a .976 fielding percentage, committing only four errors.

The Yankees are confident they have found their long-term shortstop, and if Volpe can settle into the leadoff spot, he should be a staple in the Yankees’ batting order for the next decade.