Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm throws major shade at Royals infielder

The New York Yankees handled business Tuesday night, crushing the Kansas City Royals 10–2, but the tension didn’t end with the scoreboard.

Jazz Chisholm left the game early with neck stiffness after a heated exchange with Royals infielder Maikel Garcia at third base.

It wasn’t just the injury that grabbed headlines — it was the emotion behind it and a history that seems far from settled.

Chisholm didn’t mince words after the game, clearly frustrated by Garcia’s aggressive tag and escalating behavior on the field.

A history that refuses to cool off

This isn’t the first time the Yankees have had issues with Maikel Garcia — and it likely won’t be the last.

Last season, Garcia got under Anthony Volpe’s skin with a high tag that led to some verbal fireworks between the two.

Now, it’s Jazz Chisholm caught in the crosshairs, and the latest incident feels like fuel added to a smoldering fire.

Garcia’s tag on Chisholm at third wasn’t just firm — it rode up high and stiff, enough to force Jazz out of the game.

Chisholm fires back after aggressive tag

Following the win, Chisholm didn’t hold back when asked about his thoughts on the play and Garcia’s approach to tagging.

“I just feel like every time we have a problem, it’s always been him,” Chisholm said with visible frustration postgame.

However, Jazz made it known in-game as well — one that spoke volumes about the rising tension between the two players.

“I’mma tell you one more time… if he tags me like that again, I’mma smack the f*** outta him.”

A rivalry that might be quietly boiling over

What’s forming here feels like more than a random dust-up — it has all the ingredients of a budding interleague rivalry.

Maikel Garcia seems to have a knack for provoking Yankees players, and that edge might be rubbing everyone the wrong way.

While it’s unlikely this escalates further on the field — with MLB watching closely — the emotional undercurrent is impossible to ignore.

It’s the kind of bad blood that turns a random June series into must-watch television when emotions inevitably boil over.

The good news? Chisholm expects to return

Despite leaving Tuesday’s game with a stiff neck, the Yankees received positive news regarding Jazz Chisholm’s status moving forward.

Early reports suggest he’s expected to play in Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Royals, assuming no overnight complications arise.

Given Chisholm’s importance to the lineup, especially with his sparkplug energy, getting him back quickly is a huge sigh of relief.

And with Garcia still on the field, don’t be surprised if things get a little more chippy before this series wraps up.

