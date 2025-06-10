Yankees 10, Royals 2: Good news and bad news as Bombers’ offense enjoys explosive night in Kansas City

After a stinging series loss to the rival Red Sox, the New York Yankees didn’t just show up in Kansas City—they made a statement.

With a relentless offense and a masterful start from Max Fried, they steamrolled the Royals 10-2, reigniting the energy of a team that’s been flirting with greatness all season.

Like a boxer bouncing back from a knockdown, the Yankees came out swinging from the opening bell and never looked back.

Aaron Judge sparks the fire as Yankees bash Royals

It took only a handful of pitches for Aaron Judge to send a baseball into orbit and silence any lingering doubt.

His towering home run in the first inning set the tone for a relentless offensive performance that Kansas City simply couldn’t contain.

The Yankees finished the game with 16 hits, a thunderous display of contact and power.

Judge’s blast marked his 24th homer of the season, while Austin Wells added his 11th in a breakout showing that’s been turning heads across the league.

Wells didn’t stop with the long ball—he drove in five runs and also hit a double.

DJ LeMahieu chipped in with a 2-for-3 night, scoring twice and doubling to spark rallies. Jasson Dominguez, who’s quickly shaking off rust after a brief injury scare, posted a three-hit performance that reinforced his offensive upside.

Trent Grisham, Judge, and Anthony Volpe also tallied two hits apiece in a true team-wide offensive outburst.

Max Fried carves up Kansas City lineup

If the bats were the fire, Max Fried was the ice.

The left-hander calmly handled the Royals’ lineup with surgical precision, going seven strong innings and allowing just one run.

He scattered six hits, struck out four, and didn’t issue a single walk—a masterclass in command and efficiency.

Now sitting at 9-1 with a dazzling 1.84 ERA, Fried continues to solidify his place among the game’s elite. Even after a rare stumble in Los Angeles, the Yankees’ faith in him remains rock-solid.

He’s become the rotation’s stabilizer, a pitcher whose poise and presence offer calm even when the waters get choppy.

This wasn’t just a win—it was Fried showing, once again, that the Yankees made the right bet.

Jazz Chisholm exits early with neck tightness

The only sour note on an otherwise stellar evening came when infielder Jazz Chisholm exited the game in the seventh inning.

Initially, it looked like a precautionary move due to the blowout score. But later, the team clarified it was due to neck tightness.

Chisholm left the game with neck tightness, Yankees say https://t.co/ZUUWGLXoHa — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) June 11, 2025

Considering Chisholm’s recent history—three separate oblique injuries in April—it raised a few concerned eyebrows.

At this stage, there’s no panic within the clubhouse, but fans will want to keep an eye on the team’s updates Tuesday night and Wednesday for any changes in his status.

Chisholm had only recently worked his way back, and his versatility has been a valuable tool for manager Aaron Boone during tight games.

A necessary reset before the next challenge

The win pushed the Yankees to 39-25, maintaining their grip on the AL East despite bumps against the Dodgers and Red Sox.

This performance served as both a palate cleanser and a reminder: when the Yankees are locked in, they can overwhelm anyone.

This team is still chasing consistency, the way a pianist chases perfect tempo—occasionally off-key, but capable of brilliance. And on Tuesday night in Kansas City, everything hit the right note.

