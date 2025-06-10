Yankees rehabbing reliever feels elbow discomfort; organization discussing next steps

For New York Yankees fans, hope has always been the currency of spring. The promise of a new season, fresh arms, and comebacks.

But as the days stretch into June, that hope is starting to feel more like heartbreak—especially with Jake Cousins’ name once again tied to uncertainty.

Cousins, the quietly electric right-hander who posted a 2.37 ERA and 53 strikeouts across 38 innings last season, has been a ghost in 2024.

Placed on the 60-day injured list back in March with a right elbow flexor strain, his absence has loomed larger with every bullpen meltdown.

After months of slow, cautious progress, Tuesday was supposed to be another step forward. Instead, it became a cruel twist in his road to recovery.

Another rehab setback leaves the Yankees scrambling

Yankees manager Aaron Boone delivered the news no one wanted to hear. Cousins felt something in his elbow and was pulled off his rehab assignment.

That ominous “something” now has him meeting with Dr. Chris Ahmad, the team’s leading orthopedic specialist. It’s never a good sign when your comeback tour leads to another doctor visit.

This isn’t just a story about one reliever. It’s about a team desperately trying to hold the dam together while water seeps through every crack.

In the span of a week, the Yankees were battered by both the Dodgers and the Red Sox—series defined by blown leads and lost late-inning battles.

Cousins was supposed to be part of the answer, especially with Luke Weaver also sidelined by a hamstring injury. Instead, he’s become yet another question mark on a team already running low on exclamation points.

From pectoral pain to elbow strain — the road has been anything but smooth

Cousins’ elbow injury in March was the first blow, but not the last. Just as he began to build momentum again, he experienced pectoral discomfort in May.

Even then, he managed to push through—because that’s what pitchers do. They gamble with pain and pray for normalcy.

Tuesday, though, changed everything. The elbow barked again. Not a dull ache or harmless tightness—this was enough to shut everything down.

That’s the kind of pain that brings progress to a halt and plants fear deep in the minds of players, coaches, and fans alike.

The bullpen is unraveling, and Cousins’ absence makes it worse

While Cousins battles behind closed doors, the Yankees’ bullpen has been exposed under the stadium lights. Once a strength, it now feels fragile—like a bridge rattling under too much weight.

In close games, relievers have failed to hold the line. Blown leads and painful late runs against contenders like the Dodgers and division rivals like Boston have drained momentum.

Without Weaver and now potentially without Cousins for much longer, the margins grow thinner by the inning.

His presence on the mound was never just about numbers. It was about calm under pressure—an ability to quiet rallies and shut doors. That stability has been sorely missed.

A comeback clouded by uncertainty and caution

It’s too early to say what this latest elbow flare-up means long term, but optimism is understandably in short supply. When a pitcher already working back from a major elbow issue feels something again, it’s not just a red flag—it’s sirens.

For Cousins, the mental toll may rival the physical. Few things test a competitor like the stop-and-start rhythm of rehab, especially when setbacks seem to appear just as you’re rounding a corner.

Right now, he’s fighting a battle not just with his arm, but with time, trust, and frustration.

What’s next for the Yankees without him?

That’s the million-dollar question. Reinforcements are needed, and soon. Whether it’s calling up fresh arms from the minors or scanning trade options, the front office has decisions to make.

But no matter who gets added, the bullpen’s emotional backbone took a hit. Cousins was one of the feel-good stories of 2024, a pitcher who thrived under pressure and gave the team a chance to win.

Seeing him sidelined again is like losing a reliable compass in a storm.

