Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm couldn’t hold back glowing review of star prospect

It only takes one spark to reignite a fire. For Jazz Chisholm Jr., that spark came on a warm Thursday evening in Somerset.

Returning to the field after tearing his oblique in late April, the electric New York Yankees infielder stepped back into the batter’s box with more than just his own comeback on his mind.

He found himself captivated by the rising brilliance of a teenage prospect with big-league dreams and a bat that sings.

That prospect? George Lombard Jr., a name buzzing louder with each passing week inside the Yankees organization.

Chisholm, assigned to the Double-A Somerset Patriots for his rehab stint, went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, and two runs.

But what seemed to excite him most wasn’t his own stat line. It was what he saw from the kid playing next to him, at shortstop.

George Lombard Jr. leaves a lasting impression on Jazz

“When you sit there and watch this kid that’s 19 years old make every play on defense,” Chisholm told SNY, “barrel up every pitch that he’s supposed to barrel up — you can’t wait until that gets to the big leagues.”

That’s not casual praise. That’s admiration from someone who knows exactly what a special talent looks like.

Chisholm had spent time with Lombard back in spring training, where the young infielder opened eyes with his maturity and athleticism.

But now, watching him in real-time, under the pressure of Double-A ball, the excitement was undeniable.

Lombard tripled on Thursday — a bolt of speed and hustle that showcased why scouts salivate over his raw potential.

Lombard’s early numbers hint at a high ceiling

Before Thursday’s game, Lombard had posted a .366 on-base percentage in Somerset. That’s no small feat for a teenager adjusting to higher-level pitching.

His slugging percentage, however, was a modest .222 — a sign that his power is still a work in progress. Just one of his 13 hits in Double-A had gone for extra bases before that thrilling triple.

Still, numbers only tell part of the story. What truly sets Lombard apart is the toolbox. His frame is lean but strong, his bat speed quick, and his instincts on the field striking for someone his age.

Watching Lombard is like watching a sketch become a painting. The outline is clear. The colors are starting to fill in.

Jazz’s return offers a glimpse of Yankees future

While Chisholm continues to work his way back, his presence in the Somerset clubhouse brings an unexpected benefit: mentorship.

Lombard may have the tools, but having someone like Jazz around — someone who has navigated the leap from exciting prospect to MLB star — is invaluable.

Chisholm knows how to harness flair without losing focus, how to turn potential into production. And it’s clear that Lombard, quietly attentive and fiercely competitive, is soaking up every bit of it.

There’s a poetic rhythm to this dynamic: one star recovering, the other emerging. Like the passing of a baton not yet necessary — but inevitable all the same.

The Yankees’ depth and dreams coming into focus

Even without Chisholm, the Yankees have managed to keep their offense afloat. But his pending return adds another dimension — speed, power, and infectious swagger.

Combine that with a farm system that keeps producing names like Lombard, and the future starts to look as bright as the present.

Somerset might be a rehab stop for Chisholm. But for Lombard Jr., it’s the first step on a path that could one day lead to Yankee Stadium.

And when that day comes, maybe we’ll remember this Thursday in May.

