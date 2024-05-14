Yankees’ top prospect, promising infielder commence rehab assignments

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are gradually regaining strength, with significant progress in the recovery of their players. Notably, two young prospects are poised to begin rehab assignments soon, boosting the team’s lineup and depth.

Yankees’ Prospects on the Path to Recovery

Jasson Dominguez, the Yankees’ top prospect, is set to start a rehab assignment with Single-A Tampa this week after spending months recovering from Tommy John surgery. Last year, Dominguez played eight games at the major league level after the team was out of postseason contention, batting .258/.303/.677 with four home runs and seven RBIs. His performance demonstrated significant potential before his UCL injury.

Dominguez’s return poses a potential challenge for the Yankees’ outfield configuration. Depending on the team’s needs, his reintegration could lead to reduced at-bats for Giancarlo Stanton or serve as a crucial addition in case of injuries.

Additional Rehab Assignments and Player Updates

Alongside Dominguez, another prospect, Vivas, is also scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Tampa. Vivas recently returned from a fractured orbital bone and briefly played two games in Triple-A before suffering another setback.

During this spring with the Yankees, he recorded a .217 batting average and a .419 on-base percentage, with two homers and four RBIs over 15 games. Vivas’s versatility allows him to play both second and third base, though he is optimally suited for the middle infield due to concerns over his arm strength.

In addition to Dominguez and Vivas, the Yankees have announced that right-handed relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle will be moving from Single-A Tampa to Double-A Somerset as he continues his recovery from a shoulder injury.

Last season, Kahnle pitched 40.2 innings and maintained a 2.66 ERA, proving to be a valuable high-leverage arm capable of securing strikeouts. Kahnle’s return is expected to significantly enhance a bullpen that already leads the league in ERA, adding depth and reliability to the Yankees’ pitching staff.