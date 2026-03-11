For a 23-year-old young outfielder like Jasson Dominguez, it has to be deflating to hear from his general manager that he is likely ticketed for Triple-A. That’s the life of a promising hitter playing probably the deepest position in the New York Yankees. It is a bit like being a world-class violinist in an orchestra that already has a surplus of virtuosos; no matter how well you play, there are only so many seats on the stage.

The Yankees find themselves in a position of extreme luxury, boasting a stable that includes Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham, Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton, Randal Grichuk, Spencer Jones, and Dominguez.

You could literally put together two outfields with that kind of depth. The ‘Martian’ has fallen victim of the numbers game, but he has been a total pro and shows up to the ballpark every day ready to shine. Rather than sulking about the demotion, he is treating the situation with the steady hands of a veteran.

Finding a Rhythm in the Grass

Despite his defense in left field not being his best attribute, he has made strides. Per Erik Boland of Newsday, he feels more comfortable there in comparison to last season, and he is even experiencing some growth this spring. Learning the nuances of the outfield corners is a process of trial and error, much like an artist finding the right light for a canvas. He had a difficult day in the field on Thursday, but, as Boland explains, he came back with two solid performances as a defender over the weekend in West Palm Beach and then in Port St. Lucie vs. the Mets.

During those games, he looked like a player who had turned a corner. He made running catches, accurate throws to the bases, and overall ran solid routes. He even had an out at the plate, proving that his arm can be a legitimate weapon when tested. It was the kind of bounce-back performance that coaches look for when evaluating a young player’s mental toughness.

Validation from the Bench

The progress has not gone unnoticed by the decision-makers in the dugout. “Coming off a game where he made some wrong throws, that’s what was good to see,” Boone said Sunday. “The good thing is he’s played a lot, he’s worked a lot, he’s getting better. That’s probably one of the best parts about this trip over here, these last two games, is seeing how well he’s moved in the outfield. I feel like you’ve seen his athleticism out there.”

At the plate, the Yankees switch-hitter is slashing a solid .333/.344/.600 with a 133 wRC+, two long balls, and two stolen bases. One of those homers came against a left-hander, hitting right-handed, a known weakness of his.

Overcoming that hurdle is significant; it is like a golfer finally mastering a difficult bunker shot that used to ruin their scorecard. Overall, Dominguez seems to be blossoming into a better player. Injuries will always strike, so he better be ready to translate his strong spring to the regular season if need be.