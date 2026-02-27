The Yankees entered spring training with the fourth outfield job seemingly open between Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones, two high-upside prospects following wildly different paths. Dominguez showed encouraging signs in 2025, hitting .257/.331/.388 with 10 homers, 47 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases. But his defense remains a liability, and his splits as a switch-hitter are problematic—he’s essentially a platoon bat who struggles from the right side.

Then there’s Spencer Jones, the Yankees’ 24-year-old top outfield prospect who provides centerfield defense, good baserunning, and elite raw power. Jones could either become the next homegrown power hitter or another Joey Gallo cautionary tale. He swings and misses at an alarming rate and chases pitches outside the zone, which is why the Yankees remain uncertain about his projection.

On Thursday against the Braves, Jones launched his second home run of spring training, reinforcing everything the Yankees love about his left-handed approach. He has everything they want in a Yankee Stadium masher. But it still might not be enough to crack the Opening Day roster, because on Wednesday night the Yankees made a move that likely sealed both prospects’ fates.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Grichuk Signing Changes Everything

The Yankees signed Randal Grichuk to a minor league contract with a spring training invitation. If he makes the Opening Day roster, he’ll earn $2.5 million. At 34 years old, Grichuk isn’t a long-term solution, but he’s exactly what the Yankees need: a cheap, versatile, right-handed bat who can spell Trent Grisham against left-handed pitching.

Last season with Arizona and Kansas City, Grichuk hit .228/.273/.401 with nine homers across 272 at-bats. Context matters, though. Despite a down year, he posted a .703 OPS against left-handed pitching in 2025. From 2021-24, he crushed southpaws to the tune of a .941 OPS. His ability to play all three outfield spots provides the versatility the Yankees value, and his track record at Yankee Stadium helps—he’s hit .278 with an .866 OPS, seven homers, and 15 RBIs in 30 career games there.

Both Prospects Likely Triple-A Bound

The Grichuk signing doesn’t officially eliminate Dominguez or Jones, but it narrows the path considerably. If the Yankees carry Grichuk alongside Paul Goldschmidt and Amed Rosario (both locks), they’re left with one spot for backup catcher J.C. Escarra. That’s an extremely right-handed bench built for matchups rather than development.

Both prospects need everyday reps more than bench duty. Dominguez’s 26.8% strikeout rate and 9.6% walk rate show he’s still refining his approach, and you don’t fix that getting two at-bats per week. His splits are damning—he can’t hit lefties as a switch-hitter, which should be his advantage. Jones presents a different problem. His swing overhaul removed his leg kick to improve contact, but spring homers don’t erase concerns about his swing-and-miss profile.

The Yankees need to see Jones sustain success over 400-500 plate appearances before trusting him in October. That development happens in Triple-A, not on the bench behind Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger. The Yankees have been uncertain about Jones’s projection for months. He could become a star at Yankee Stadium, turning routine flies into homers. Or he could post empty strikeout numbers like Gallo while failing to make enough contact.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Patience Is the Smart Play

Both Dominguez and Jones will likely start the season at Triple-A Scranton, getting everyday at-bats until the Yankees need one. And they will need one—injuries happen, performance dips, veterans crater. Having both ready gives the Yankees flexibility they wouldn’t have forcing one into a backup role in April.

Dominguez’s ceiling remains higher if everything clicks, but defensive limitations and platoon concerns make him riskier for a fourth outfielder role. His 23 stolen bases and 92nd percentile arm strength provide value, but not enough to justify carrying him over Grichuk when the bench needs right-handed production against lefties.

Grichuk checks the box without sacrificing roster flexibility or financial resources. He’s cheap, experienced, and capable of spot power. More importantly, his presence allows Dominguez and Jones to develop without competing for sporadic playing time. Both will get their opportunity. It’s just a matter of when and who emerges first. For now, the Yankees are letting them develop in Triple-A while keeping Grichuk as insurance. Patience isn’t always popular, but it’s the right call.