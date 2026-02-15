The Yankees seem extremely uncertain about Jasson Dominguez and what his role will be in 2026, whether it be in Triple-A to start or have a real chance to win a job out of camp. The problem is, the outfield is full with Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham, and Aaron Judge. The fourth outfielder spot is open, but it doesn’t feel like Brian Cashman or Aaron Boone want to stick him there.

They want him to get everyday reps, and the only way for him to achieve that is to start in Triple-A and wait for an opening. Dominguez’s 2025 production tells the story of a player stuck between development and opportunity—429 plate appearances that resulted in a .257 average, 10 home runs, and 23 stolen bases across three levels.

The Numbers Show Elite Tools in Key Areas

Metric Percentile Rank Value Baserunning Run Value 80th 2 runs above average Hard-Hit % 85th 49.6% Bat Speed 80th 74.1 mph Arm Strength 92nd 91.8 mph Sprint Speed 84th Elite

Dominguez’s elite athleticism jumps off the page. His 80th percentile baserunning value (2 runs above average) and 84th percentile sprint speed make him one of the fastest players in the organization. His 92nd percentile arm strength (91.8 mph) gives him the defensive versatility to play all three outfield positions at a high level. The bat speed ranks in the 80th percentile at 74.1 mph, and his hard-hit rate sits in the 85th percentile at 49.6%.

These aren’t fringe prospect metrics. These are elite tools that translate to major league impact. But tools don’t matter if there’s no playing time, and the Yankees’ outfield depth chart doesn’t have room for him right now.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Outfield Logjam Is Real

Cody Bellinger is entrenched in left field. Aaron Judge owns right field. Trent Grisham is the center fielder. That leaves the fourth outfielder spot as the only opening, and Dominguez isn’t the only candidate. Spencer Jones, another highly-regarded Yankees prospect, will be competing for reps as well. Jones brings his own power-speed combination and defensive versatility, making the competition for that final roster spot even more crowded.

The Yankees could carry both Dominguez and Jones as the fourth and fifth outfielders, but that creates a new problem: neither player gets consistent at-bats. Dominguez addressed the uncertainty head-on when asked about his roster status.

“I feel good. Obviously, I hear all of that, but I try not to focus on that because there’s been training coming, and this is baseball. A lot of things can happen. At the end of the day, depending on the situation, they gotta do what’s best for the team. Whatever decision they make, I’ll be ready for it,” Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News and co-host of Fireside Yankees, an Empire Sports Media production, reported.

“That’s something that is there definitely, but it’s something that I can’t control either,” Dominguez added.

Triple-A Makes the Most Sense

Dominguez’s career .248 average across 529 plate appearances shows he’s still refining his approach at the plate. His 2025 season (.257/.331/.388 slash line) represented improvement, but a .719 OPS doesn’t scream “ready to be a backup outfielder on a championship roster.” The Yankees need him playing every day, not sitting on the bench waiting for spot starts.

Triple-A gives Dominguez the at-bats he needs to continue developing his hit tool while keeping him close enough to call up if an injury opens a spot. His speed, arm strength, and bat speed suggest the raw tools are there. What he needs now is consistent reps to turn those tools into production. A bench role doesn’t provide that.

The Yankees are in a tough spot. They have a legitimate prospect with elite athleticism, but no clear path to playing time. Starting him in Triple-A isn’t a demotion—it’s a recognition that Dominguez’s development matters more than forcing him into a fourth outfielder role where he’d get two at-bats a week. If an injury happens or the Yankees need to shake up the outfield mid-season, Dominguez will be ready. Until then, Triple-A is the smart play.

Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Jasson Dominguez’s stats from 2025?

Dominguez played in 429 plate appearances in 2025, hitting .257 with 10 home runs, 23 stolen bases, and a .719 OPS. His hard-hit rate ranked in the 85th percentile (49.6%), and his baserunning value ranked in the 80th percentile (2 runs above average).

Who is competing with Jasson Dominguez for the Yankees’ fourth outfielder spot?

Spencer Jones, another top Yankees prospect, will compete with Dominguez for the fourth outfielder role. Both players bring power-speed combinations and defensive versatility, making the competition for the final roster spot highly competitive.

Why would the Yankees send Jasson Dominguez to Triple-A?

The Yankees want Dominguez to get everyday at-bats to continue his development. With Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge, and Trent Grisham occupying the starting outfield spots, Dominguez would be limited to a bench role in the majors. Triple-A allows him to play daily while remaining close for a call-up if needed.

What are Jasson Dominguez’s best tools?

Dominguez’s elite tools include his baserunning (80th percentile), sprint speed (84th percentile), arm strength (92nd percentile at 91.8 mph), bat speed (80th percentile at 74.1 mph), and hard-hit rate (85th percentile at 49.6%). These metrics show a player with legitimate five-tool potential.