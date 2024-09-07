Yankees interestingly move lefty starter to bullpen

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With the return of right-handed starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt to the rotation on Saturday, the Yankees made a strategic decision by shifting left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes to the bullpen. The move paid off handsomely as the Yankees blanked the Chicago Cubs in a 2–0 victory, using just Schmidt and Cortes to handle the entire contest.

Clarke Schmidt Delivers in Return to Yankees’ Rotation

Schmidt pitched 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out two batters. Though he faced some pressure at times, he managed to work his way out of tough spots with resilience and composure. His return provides a significant boost to the Yankees’ rotation, adding depth and reliability as the team gears up for the final stretch of the season.

Nestor Cortes Shines in Relief Role

Cortes, normally a starter, was dominant in a 4.1-inning relief appearance, not allowing a hit and striking out three batters. Entering the game with a 4.08 ERA on the season, Cortes demonstrated his ability to adapt to the bullpen role, showcasing his versatility and value to the team.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

Despite having a 3.97 ERA on the season as a starter, Cortes is proving to be a key relief option. His arsenal includes a four-seam fastball, cutter, and sweeper, with his fastball averaging 92 mph—one of his most effective pitches. While he could still be considered for the rotation in the future, his success out of the bullpen provides the Yankees with an additional weapon for critical situations.

Strategic Depth in the Rotation

The Yankees’ rotation now includes Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, Carlos Rodon, Marcus Stroman, and Schmidt. While Cortes remains an option for starting duties, his effectiveness in relief opens up possibilities for the Yankees to explore different bullpen configurations. Having more healthy arms available is a luxury the team is happy to have as they prepare for the playoff push.

Rest and Flexibility for the Bullpen

Giving the regular bullpen arms additional rest has been a priority for the Yankees. Cortes’ ability to pitch four scoreless innings not only helped secure the win but also allowed key relievers to recover, a crucial advantage as the season wears on. This approach could become a staple strategy for the Yankees as they aim to manage their bullpen more effectively.

By utilizing Cortes in relief and keeping Schmidt in the rotation, the Yankees are building flexibility within their pitching staff, and this strategy could pay off significantly down the stretch.