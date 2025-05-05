Yankees insider reveals potential return date and plan for rehabbing infielder

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu has been stuck in baseball limbo since March 1, when a spring training calf strain sent him to the sidelines. For a guy once known as one of the steadiest infielders in the game, being forced to watch from the dugout was like asking a metronome to stop ticking. But LeMahieu has been grinding through a slow and sometimes frustrating recovery, and now, nearly two months later, the gears are finally turning again.

Grinding Through the Rehab Trail

The comeback trail began in earnest on April 22, when LeMahieu suited up for the Somerset Patriots, the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate. He didn’t just show up—he showed out. Through his first handful of games, he posted an eye-popping .438 batting average and a 1.188 OPS, adding a double, a homer, and three RBIs to the box scores. It’s the kind of small-sample flash that hints he hasn’t forgotten how to hit a baseball, even if Father Time has been tapping him on the shoulder.

But just when things started to look promising, LeMahieu hit another speed bump. A minor hip issue forced a brief pause in his rehab, another layer to an already complex comeback. Thankfully, the interruption was short-lived. He returned to action over the weekend and continues to log reps, hunting for rhythm at the plate and comfort in the field.

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

A Roster Need Reopens the Door

Timing is everything in baseball, and LeMahieu’s may have turned fortuitous. The Yankees, already juggling their infield depth, recently lost Jazz Chisholm Jr. to an oblique strain, likely shelving him until June. That’s opened a clear lane for LeMahieu—not necessarily at his more recent home of third base, but over at second, a position he knows as well as any.

According to Bryan Hoch, the Yankees are now “mostly focused on 2B” for LeMahieu as they prepare for his potential return. He’s expected to suit up next for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, a step closer to rejoining the big-league squad. If all goes according to plan, the veteran infielder could slot back into the Yankees’ lineup during their upcoming West Coast road trip, which kicks off Friday and runs through May 14 with stops in Sacramento and Seattle.

DJ LeMahieu could rejoin the Yankees on their upcoming West Coast trip. He's expected to play tomorrow for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Focus is mostly on 2B with Jazz Chisholm Jr. out. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) May 5, 2025

Is There Still Fuel in the Tank?

This potential return, however, doesn’t come without questions. LeMahieu, once a batting champ and on-base machine, looked a shadow of himself last year, posting a paltry 52 wRC+. For context, that’s well below league average, and a far cry from the line-drive artist who once seemed like a human hitting tutorial.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees are hoping this latest chapter is less of a farewell tour and more of a renaissance. With their depth tested and their eyes on October, they could use a veteran bat that still has some pop and a glove that doesn’t flinch under pressure. Whether LeMahieu can be that guy again remains to be seen—but at least he’s back on the field, and for now, that’s enough to keep the conversation going.