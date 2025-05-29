Yankees insider reveals pitching probables for World Series rematch against Dodgers

There’s something haunting about revisiting the place where your dreams died. That’s exactly what the New York Yankees face.

Dodger Stadium, so iconic and picturesque, remains a nightmare to many in pinstripes. Last year’s Fall Classic still lingers.

There, the Yankees lost two games in the 2024 World Series, including an instant classic: Game 1.

It wasn’t just a loss—it was a wound. One that cut deep, a scar the franchise carries into this weekend’s rematch.

But redemption, like baseball itself, offers second chances. And this weekend, the Yankees get theirs.

This isn’t just another series—it’s a battle of pride

Los Angeles might be warm and welcoming in climate, but the Dodgers bring heat that burns in a different way.

They’re stacked, confident, and unrelenting. And they know they’ve already broken the Yankees once before.

But this 2025 Yankees team? They feel different. Sharper. Hungrier. And above all, prepared.

New York arrives in LA not just to play games—they’re here to exorcise ghosts, to make a statement that resonates.

Winning in LA isn’t just about standings. It’s about proving something to themselves: that last October was a fluke.

Pitching matchups tell a story of rising confidence

Friday’s opener will be a must-watch as Max Fried takes the mound. He’s been untouchable lately, sitting at 7-0 with a blistering 1.29 ERA.

Pitching probables for the Yankees/Dodgers series:



?? Friday: LHP Max Fried (7-0, 1.29) vs. RHP Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 4.68)



?? Saturday: RHP Will Warren (3-2, 4.09) vs. RHP Landon Knack (2-2, 5.22)



?? Sunday: TBA vs. RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-3, 1.97) — could be Ryan Yarbrough… — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) May 28, 2025

He’ll square off against Tony Gonsolin, who’s had a rockier start to 2025 with a 4.68 ERA. On paper, it favors the Yankees.

Saturday gives fans a glimpse of the future. Will Warren, whose 4.09 ERA doesn’t tell the whole story, continues to mature with every outing.

He’ll battle Landon Knack, a talented but inconsistent Dodgers starter who’s been trying to find his rhythm this season.

Sunday is still a mystery for the Yankees, though speculation leans toward Ryan Yarbrough or Carlos Rodón.

Either way, they’ll be facing one of MLB’s finest: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, whose 6-3 record and 1.97 ERA have made him a star.

Max Fried is the ace New York needs in this moment

If there’s ever a time for Fried to show why he’s an AL Cy Young front-runner, it’s now, in hostile territory.

He’s the steady hand the Yankees need to calm the nerves and set the tone for the rest of the series.

Like a seasoned general leading the charge into enemy territory, Fried will shoulder the pressure and pitch with purpose.

If he delivers as expected, it could ignite the Yankees lineup and silence a stadium that once cheered their downfall.

Will Warren offers hope for the next generation

Warren’s journey to the majors hasn’t been easy, but his raw talent is impossible to ignore—and so is his growth.

Every inning he throws feels like another step toward becoming a future ace. The Dodgers’ offense will test him.

But this is how stars are born—on nights when the pressure is thick and the stakes are sky-high.

Warren doesn’t need to be perfect. He just needs to show he belongs on this stage.

Sunday’s mystery start might reveal a hidden gem

Whether it’s Yarbrough, who’s been one of 2025’s most surprising success stories, or the battle-tested Rodón, the Yankees have options.

Yarbrough, in particular, represents everything great about unexpected player development. He’s gritty, strategic, and remarkably effective.

Going toe-to-toe with Yamamoto is no easy task. But neither is coming back from last year’s heartbreak—and that’s exactly the point.

Time to rewrite the narrative, one pitch at a time

Every swing, every pitch this weekend carries emotional weight. It’s more than baseball—it’s a shot at redemption.

The Yankees need to show they’re not just contenders—they’re conquerors. And it starts by taming the beast in Dodger blue.

If they can do that in the city that crushed them last fall, the message will be clear across baseball.

This isn’t the same Yankees team. It’s one that remembers the pain—and is ready to turn it into power

