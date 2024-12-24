Yankees insider hints at possible ‘surplus of cash’ to make another big splash

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are currently operating with an estimated $299 million in luxury tax salary allocations, leaving them with limited financial flexibility to make additional moves. Ownership has made it clear they prefer to stay under the $301 million threshold, creating pressure to make strategic decisions to improve the roster without exceeding budgetary constraints.

Marcus Stroman’s Contract a Trade Possibility

One option the Yankees are exploring is trading starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, who is owed $18.5 million for the 2025 season. Stroman’s contract includes a player option for 2026 that triggers if he pitches more than 140 innings next season. This clause makes managing his workload or moving him via trade a priority for general manager Brian Cashman. Trading Stroman could free up significant salary cap space and provide an opportunity to address other areas of need.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

YES Network analyst Jack Curry hinted at this possibility, stating, “The Yankees have internal options, however, you have to express patience & understand other players may shake free. And again, if the Yankees make a move & suddenly there’s a surplus of cash – is there someone out there they think they could make a move for.”

Stroman’s 2024 Season in Review

Stroman’s performance in 2024 adds to the complexity of the decision. The 33-year-old pitched 154.2 innings, recording a 4.31 ERA, 6.58 strikeouts per nine innings, a 73.9% left-on-base rate, and a 49.2% ground ball rate. His production has declined compared to previous years, with a notable drop in ground ball percentage and overall effectiveness. These numbers indicate a pitcher whose value may be diminishing, but he still has the ability to provide innings for a team in need.

The significant drop in velocity on his fastball was a warning sign to prepare for a major decline. The Yankees didn’t anticipate such a slide in production, so now he’s more of a liability than an asset for them.

The Yankees’ Financial Strategy

If the Yankees manage to trade Stroman, it would clear $18.5 million from their books (they would likely have to eat some of his salary), creating room to make other acquisitions while staying under the luxury tax threshold. This financial breathing room could allow the Yankees to address weaknesses at other positions, such as second base or third base, without incurring additional tax penalties.

Curry’s comments suggest the Yankees are prepared to explore multiple pathways to improve their roster, and a Stroman trade would align with their need for financial flexibility. Whether they opt to move him or strategically limit his innings to avoid triggering the player option, Stroman’s status is a critical piece of the Yankees’ offseason puzzle.