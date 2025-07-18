Yankees ink 39th overall draft pick to hefty $2.8 million deal

The New York Yankees wasted no time locking in their most prized draft pick—Newnan High School infielder Dax Kilby.

Chosen 39th overall in the 2025 MLB Draft, Kilby came off the board early on Day 1 and the Yankees were able to lock him up quickly.

The team officially signed Kilby on Friday for a reported $2.8 million, a bit over slot but clearly worth it to them.

Per ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, slot value for the 39th pick was $2,509,500—making Kilby a slight premium investment.

But when a club is confident in a player’s makeup and talent, like the Yankees are with Kilby, that’s a price worth paying.

The organization also succeeded in luring Kilby away from a Clemson commitment, no small feat for a top prep player.

With a silky-smooth left-handed swing and elite feel for contact, Kilby stood out in a crowded field of young hitters.

Kilby’s Bat Is His Ticket—and the Yankees Know It

MLB Pipeline praised Kilby’s “quick and compact” stroke and his advanced eye at the plate for someone his age.

Scouts love his gap-to-gap approach and ability to stay in the strike zone while making hard, consistent contact.

There’s already a natural rhythm to Kilby’s swing—one that looks tailor-made for Yankee Stadium’s short right field.

He’s listed at 6-foot-2 and still filling out, meaning future power could develop as he matures and adds strength.

While he may never become a slugger, Kilby profiles as someone who could hit .280 with 15–20 home runs annually.

That sounds like a starting-caliber player, with the potential to be more than that if he can hit for more power.

Where Will Kilby Play? That’s Still Up in the Air

Kilby’s eventual defensive home remains unsettled, though scouts are confident he’ll contribute somewhere on the field.

He isn’t a burner on the basepaths, but he moves well enough to handle second base or left field capably.

His arm may not be ideal for shortstop, but his instincts and glove should make him reliable up the middle.

Some evaluators believe he could follow a path similar to Alex Bregman—drafted as a shortstop, thriving elsewhere.

Wherever he lands, Kilby’s bat will be what drives his rise through the Yankees’ farm system over the next few years.

The Yankees Are Betting on Makeup, Too

More than just tools, Kilby brings a reputation for competitiveness, maturity, and a strong work ethic at a young age.

That’s especially important when drafting a high school player—mental makeup often separates busts from big leaguers.

By signing him quickly, the Yankees can now integrate him into their development system without delay or uncertainty.

A full offseason in the organization’s performance program will help Kilby hit the ground running in 2026, but what is left of 2025 can be very valuable, too.

An Upside Pick Without the Flash

Kilby isn’t the next Bobby Witt Jr.—no one is pretending he’s a generational athlete or a five-tool phenom.

But he doesn’t have to be. Not every future big leaguer enters the league with fireworks and headlines.

Kilby’s game is more about polish than flash, like a craftsman sharpening tools instead of wielding a sledgehammer.

With enough reps and the right coaching, he could carve out a long, productive career in the Bronx or beyond.

For a Yankees system that’s quietly rebuilding its infield depth, Kilby is a critical piece of the puzzle.

