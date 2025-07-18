The Yankees have one ‘untouchable’ prospect at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees are poised to make aggressive moves at the trade deadline, but one name should stay off-limits entirely.

That name is George Lombard Jr., the 20-year-old infielder who’s quietly become one of the system’s most valuable prospects.

While most prospects are considered movable in the right deal, Lombard stands out for both his upside and rare defensive floor.

He may not have the flashiest stat lines yet, but his tools, instincts, and progression already point to a long-term impact.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Lombard’s defense is MLB-ready — and that’s no exaggeration

If the Yankees promoted George Lombard Jr. today, his glove would likely be Gold Glove-caliber from the very first inning.

Scouts rave about his footwork, range, and quick-twitch instincts — all traits that translate quickly to the major league level.

The Yankees value defense highly, and Lombard’s profile fits their model for elite, controllable infield talent with minimal risk.

Having that kind of defensive foundation at 20 years old is like building a skyscraper on bedrock — the ceiling can rise fast.

Even without his bat catching fire just yet, the glove alone offers a reliable reason to keep him out of trade talks.

The bat is coming — and his approach proves it

In High-A Hudson Valley, Lombard absolutely shredded opposing pitching, hitting .329/.495/.488 with a jaw-dropping 189 wRC+.

He didn’t hit for much power, but his advanced plate discipline and contact skills suggest something more sustainable is brewing.

Line drives, smart baserunning, and a nearly 20% walk rate stood out — especially for someone facing much older competition.

Since his promotion to Double-A, the numbers have dipped — a .203/.331/.302 slash line through 57 games highlights the adjustment.

Still, his 97 wRC+ means he’s nearly league average — and at just 20, that’s a strong sign he’s holding his own.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Growth at Double-A is a matter of time, not talent

Most players take a step back when jumping to Double-A, especially those several years younger than the league average.

Pitchers are sharper, more experienced, and less forgiving — and Lombard is simply adjusting to a more professional environment.

Once his timing improves and his pitch recognition sharpens, his offensive numbers should stabilize and begin trending upward.

The Yankees have seen this development curve before, and Lombard’s makeup suggests he’ll rise to the occasion with patience.

As his bat catches up to his glove, the Yankees will soon have a homegrown infielder capable of locking down a future role.

Spencer Jones remains a strong trade chip — but he’s more expendable

Unlike Lombard, Spencer Jones could realistically be on the move if the right deal surfaces before the deadline hits.

Jones is four years older than Lombard and plays a position where the Yankees already have plenty of current depth.

While his ceiling is high, the risk is also greater — Jones strikes out more and has shown inconsistency with pitch tracking.

He still holds real value, but if the Yankees are forced to deal from the top tier of their farm, Jones is more likely.

Lombard’s age, glove, and upside make him the exception — and the Yankees should treat him as such when calls come in.