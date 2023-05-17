Yankees Injury Updates: Severino, Stanton, Rodon trending up

Aug 28, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) reacts after hitting a pop fly to third base against the Oakland Athletics in the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Although the New York Yankees are in the midst of an impressive run, winning seven of their last ten games, they have been struck by several severe injuries in recent weeks.

Apart from Domingo German’s ten-game suspension following his ejection on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, reliever Ian Hamilton was also placed on the 15-day injured list with right groin tightness.

Hamilton was called into the game abruptly, leading to an unfortunate injury that will hopefully resolve quickly. This season, Hamilton has been exceptional for the Yankees, boasting a 1.23 ERA and a 2.31 xFIP across 22 innings.

The Yankees did get a bit of positive news:

Nevertheless, the team received a bit of positive news on the injury front Wednesday evening. Luis Severino is aiming for a return on May 21 against the Cincinnati Reds. This means the Yankees will benefit from much-needed starting pitching support on Sunday at 11:35 AM.

Severino is coming off a robust 2022 season, with a 3.18 ERA and nearly ten strikeouts per nine across 102 innings. His presence in a primary slot is essential given the significant struggles this season of Nestor Cortés, Clarke Schmidt, and Jhony Brito. Apart from Gerrit Cole, the Yankees have leaned heavily on their offense and exceptional bullpen support.

In Severino’s first rehab start with Triple-A Scranton, he clocked 98 mph on his fastball. Demonstrating good velocity and health, the Yankees are eager for the return of the veteran starter. Additionally, significant free agent acquisition Carlos Rodon played catch at 90 feet without any issues.

Rodon, who posted a 2.88 ERA last season with 12 strikeouts per nine across a career-high 178 innings, is expected to be a game-changer alongside Cole in the rotation. Given that Rodon has already been diagnosed with chronic back problems, the Yankees hope their investment won’t prove to be a mistake.

However, if Rodon bounces back and makes a significant contribution during the postseason, his salary will have been well worth it.

Turning to the offense, the Yankees received some encouraging news about Giancarlo Stanton’s projected return. Stanton, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury and is in rehabilitation, is nearing a rehab assignment, according to Aaron Boone.

Before his injury, Stanton played 13 games for the Yankees, hitting .269 with a .296 OBP, and smacking four home runs with 11 RBIs.

Given the Yankees’ recent offensive prowess, Stanton’s return should provide a further boost.