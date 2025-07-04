Yankees’ injury prone trade target would breathe life into the offense

The New York Yankees are frantically scanning every corner of the league, hoping to patch up glaring holes in their infield.

On Thursday, MLB insider Francys Romero linked them to an unexpected name: switch-hitting third baseman Johan Moncada.

It feels like a classic Yankees move — chasing upside with hopes that health finally cooperates at the perfect moment.

Moncada is the definition of high risk, high reward

At 30, Moncada seems tailor-made for the Yankees on paper. He’s a switch-hitter who brings pop and could slot in at third base.

The problem is he’s only played 30 games this season, after appearing in just 12 during 2024. His body simply keeps betraying him.

Yet when Moncada’s on the field, he can be a spark. Over 113 plate appearances this year, he’s hit .237/.336/.505 with six homers.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The offensive profile could be just what New York needs

Despite that tiny sample size, Moncada’s 134 wRC+ proves he’s been well above league average at the plate.

The Yankees would certainly welcome that kind of jolt, especially given DJ LeMahieu’s struggles and Jazz Chisholm’s defensive growing pains at third.

Moncada’s plate discipline and ability to switch-hit add an intriguing wrinkle for manager Aaron Boone’s lineup card.

Defensive concerns make this far from a slam dunk

Defensively, Moncada has never been known for his glove, and this season hasn’t changed that narrative one bit.

He’s logged 232 innings at third base with a .956 fielding percentage, plus -3 outs above average and -3 defensive runs saved.

But when you’re starving for offense, sometimes you’re willing to overlook defensive warts — the way someone ignores a squeaky door when the rest of the house feels warm and inviting.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ front office loves a bargain

There’s a reason this rumor makes so much sense. General manager Brian Cashman has made it clear he prefers not to unload top prospects.

Moncada’s injury history and uncertain market value would make him an incredibly cheap acquisition.

He started a rehab assignment on June 30, and could be back just in time to make a late-season push, exactly when the Yankees need reinforcements most.

Betting on a playoff difference-maker without the heavy price

If the Yankees can coax even a decent stretch out of Moncada before October, his bat could prove to be a playoff difference-maker.

Given how thin the trade market looks for quality infield bats, this might be one of Cashman’s smartest risks yet.

It wouldn’t require much more than a lottery ticket prospect, and if it fails, the Yankees move on without much regret.