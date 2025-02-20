Yankees’ injuries putting immense pressure on already damaged offense

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees’ offensive outlook for 2025 already looks shaky, and the season hasn’t even started. Losing Juan Soto is a nightmare that no single move can fix, but general manager Brian Cashman has tried to patch things together with Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt. While those additions are helpful, they don’t come close to replicating Soto’s impact.

It’s a reality the Yankees are going to have to live with unless they find another major bat. But even beyond Soto’s absence, there’s another dark cloud looming over the offense—injuries.

Stanton’s Health Woes Create Even More Problems

Giancarlo Stanton is dealing with tennis elbow in both arms, an issue that followed him into camp and is already putting his availability in doubt. If he can’t stay on the field, the Yankees’ lineup will take another major hit. The team has gotten used to navigating around his injury history, but with Soto gone, they don’t have nearly the same cushion to absorb the loss.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Relying on unproven players to step in and make up for that production is a dangerous game. Ben Rice is an intriguing option, having shown promise with his raw power and swing built for Yankee Stadium. But he’s still inexperienced and asking him to take on a major role this soon could be risky.

Third Base Remains a Glaring Weakness

If the Yankees had at least one more established offensive weapon at third base, the situation wouldn’t seem as dire. But right now, they don’t. DJ LeMahieu is declining, Oswald Peraza hasn’t proven he can hit at the MLB level, and Oswaldo Cabrera is best suited as a utility player.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

A move for Nolan Arenado has been floated around, but while he would significantly improve the Yankees’ defense, he wouldn’t necessarily fix the offense. Arenado is still productive, but his bat isn’t at the level it once was. The Yankees need someone well above average, not just another solid piece.

Cashman Feels the Pressure

The Yankees don’t have the same firepower they had in 2024, and Cashman knows it. If Stanton is limited for a significant stretch of the season, they’ll need to act fast to find another big bat. Whether that means swinging a trade before Opening Day or making an aggressive midseason move, it’s clear that what they have right now isn’t enough.

For a team that came within striking distance of a championship last season, settling for anything less than elite offensive production isn’t an option. The Yankees need to find another way to supplement the loss of Soto, and sooner rather than later.