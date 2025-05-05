Yankees’ injured veteran gearing up for key rehab step

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The early chapter of Marcus Stroman’s stint in pinstripes has been less than storybook. Since his disastrous April 11 outing—where he was shelled for five runs in just two-thirds of an inning—the New York Yankees‘ righty has been sidelined with inflammation in his left knee, an injury that cast a fog over his return timeline.

Just a week ago, the outlook wasn’t exactly rosy. Reports surfaced on April 28 that Stroman was still feeling discomfort. But in baseball, as in life, a lot can change in seven days.

Turning a Corner

Now, there’s a spark of optimism. Yankees insider Greg Joyce shared via X that Stroman threw another bullpen session on Monday. If all goes well, the right-hander could graduate to facing live hitters later this week. That’s not just a baby step—that’s a real leap forward for someone whose knee had been more of a roadblock than a bump in the road.

Marcus Stroman (knee) threw another bullpen today. If that goes well, he could advance to throwing a live BP later this week, per Boone. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) May 5, 2025

Think of bullpen sessions as rehearsals. You’re throwing pitches, sure, but the stage isn’t set and there’s no spotlight. Live BP, though? That’s more like a dress rehearsal—hitters are in the box, adrenaline’s pumping, and everything starts to feel real again.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

From Sideline to Starting Rotation?

Let’s not sugarcoat it—Stroman’s numbers this season have been rough. An 11.57 ERA across just 9.1 innings doesn’t exactly scream “ace,” and his stuff and command have looked as shaky as his knee. But for the Yankees, even a league-average Stroman would be a welcome addition to a rotation that could use some reinforcements.

Assuming he passes the live BP test, a rehab assignment could be in the cards in a couple of weeks. That would give him time to rebuild arm strength, rack up innings, and, ideally, knock off the rust that’s been clinging to him since April.

Eyes on June

While nothing’s set in stone, June is beginning to look like a realistic target for Stroman’s return to the Bronx. It’s still a matter of health and opportunity—he’ll need to stay on track and wait for an opening in the rotation—but for now, the arrow is pointing up.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After all, sometimes the road back isn’t about making a dramatic leap. It’s about grinding through bullpen sessions, getting the knee right, and slowly inching toward that mound under the bright lights.