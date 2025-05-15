Yankees’ injured reliever takes another step forward in rehab assignment

Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images

When New York Yankees‘ righty Scott Effross grabbed at his hamstring in February, it wasn’t just muscle fibers that tore—it was his hopes, too.

For a pitcher who’s logged only 3.1 MLB innings since 2022, another setback felt like life pressing “pause” on a dream.

Imagine climbing a mountain, nearly reaching the peak, only to be yanked back by an invisible rope. That’s been Effross’ journey.

And yet, the right-hander isn’t giving up. While fate hit him hard with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, he’s writing a comeback story worth rooting for.

Now, he’s not just rehabbing—he’s reviving. Throw by throw, inning by inning, Effross is stepping back toward the light.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Effross dominates in rehab with Somerset Patriots

This week, Effross continued his rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots—and he made it count.

On Thursday, he fired a scoreless inning with no hits and just one walk, showing the control and poise that once made him a bullpen weapon.

Somerset shared the outing on X, noting he threw 11 pitches, 7 for strikes—efficient, smooth, and encouraging.

Scott Effross throws a scoreless inning in his second outing with Somerset and third game of his MLB rehab assignment. #RepBX



1.0 IP | 0 H | 0 R | 1 BB

Pitches (Strikes): 11 (7) pic.twitter.com/rO1f3mvEKJ — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 15, 2025

It was his second appearance with Somerset, and his third overall since beginning his rehab journey earlier this month.

The most impressive stat? Zero earned runs across all three games. That’s not just rust coming off—that’s a statement.

Reclaiming the form that once made him elite

In 2022, Effross wasn’t just “good”—he was quietly dominant. He posted a sub-3.00 ERA with excellent strikeout rates and ground-ball mastery.

A sidearm reliever who lives on deception and precision, he forced batters to beat the ground, not the scoreboard.

Those days now feel like a distant dream, but with every rehab outing, the 31-year-old creeps closer to being that pitcher again.

He’s regaining the rhythm, the timing, and the critical “feel” for his mechanics that separates pitchers from throwers.

More than anything, Effross is finally feeling like himself on the mound again—a feeling no stat can fully capture.

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Injuries stole two years, but not his fire

Elbow surgery ended his 2023 campaign before it began. Then, back issues flared, stealing even more precious time.

When the hamstring strain came in February 2024, it felt cruelly repetitive—a domino effect of physical breakdowns.

But Effross didn’t cave. Instead, he embraced the rehab grind once more, refusing to let his story end in a trainer’s room.

The Yankees have missed his unique delivery and reliable arm, and if this progress continues, they may not have to wait much longer.

He’s not just close—he’s knocking on the door of a major-league return, and he’s bringing energy with him.

Why the Yankees bullpen should make room

Relievers like Effross don’t grow on trees. He’s quirky, effective, and different—three traits that can confound opposing hitters.

His ability to induce weak contact with movement and placement could offer a fresh look in a bullpen that needs variety.

With injuries and inconsistencies plaguing New York’s relief corps, a healthy Effross could be more than helpful—he could be clutch.

Manager Aaron Boone and the front office will be watching his next few outings closely, gauging readiness and recovery.

But if his recent performances are any indicator, that next call-up might not be far off.

The road back isn’t just physical—it’s emotional

Every pitch thrown in Somerset isn’t just part of a rehab—it’s part of a redemption arc.

Effross has spent nearly two full seasons in the shadows, battling surgeries and setbacks in silence.

Now, with each step onto the mound, he’s writing a powerful answer to every moment of doubt he’s had.

And when he finally returns to Yankee Stadium, the roar of the crowd might echo a little louder—for a man who refused to quit.

