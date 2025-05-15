Yankees’ sneaky pitching prospect leads the charge in Game 2 win in Somerset

Credit: Andy Nelson via Imagn Content Services, LLC

In the second game of this double-header for the Somerset Patriots, the Yankees‘ Double-A affiliate would have steady right-hander Brendan Beck take the mound to try and avoid a sweep. With top prospect George Lombard Jr. back in the lineup leading off and playing shortstop, and power-hitting catcher Rafael Flores (#8 NYY Prospect per ESM) getting a game at DH, this would be a must-watch contest for any prospect enthusiasts in the fanbase.

With Brendan Beck delivering another strong start, the Somerset Patriots would salvage the doubleheader by winning 3-0 in a seven-inning victory over the Portland Seadogs.

Overview of Notable Yankees’ Prospects in Somerset’s Game 2 Victory

George Lombard Jr. (No. 1 NYY Prospect per Empire Sports Media)

George Lombard Jr. was 0-2 with a walk today, but he’s being highlighted in a more brief overview than the first game for his continued comfort in these at-bats. He faced a tough customer in Yordanny Monegro, who was brilliant for the Portland SeaDogs throughout the season and had another strong outing tonight. He worked a walk where he was able to come around and score on an extremely savvy baserunning play, a display of his brilliant baseball IQ and blazing speed. I find myself impressed with how a 19-year-old can look this controlled in their first eight games at Double-A.

He nearly made two different highlight reel plays on defense as well, getting close to balls that most defenders would bail on immediately.

Rafael Flores (No. 8 NYY Prospect per Empire Sports Media)

It was a quiet second game for Rafael Flores, who was the designated hitter in the second half of this twin bill and only reached once in his three trips to the plate.

Brendan Beck (Not Ranked)

The right-hander delivered 4.2 innings of shutout baseball in Somerset, sitting 91-93 MPH on the fastball, 81-84 MPH on the slider, 75-78 MPH on the curveball, and 80-84 MPH on the changeup. His stuff lags behind his command which is likely a product of the multiple surgeries he’s undergone since being drafted back in 2021 in the second round out of Stanford. Brendan Beck’s command is beyond impressive for someone who lacks the experience that he does due to the time he’s spent on the IL.

If he can figure out how to unlock just a little more velocity, Beck’s aggressive strike-throwing abilities could result in a backend starter at the big-league level. What does hurt him at times is that he cannot always attack the zone comfortably because he doesn’t throw very hard, an issue that will only become more apparent as he faces tougher competition at Triple-A or the Major Leagues. The secondary pitches are very good, and the Yankees should hope he can stay healthy because he has a 1.91 ERA on the season and has done nothing but perform when on the mound.

Dylan Jasso (Not Ranked)

Dylan Jasso launched an opposite-field home run at 97 MPH to give the Somerset Patriots some more insurance in this ballgame, and the Yankees should be extremely excited about what he’s done in Somerset. The infielder has been brilliant since being moved up to Somerset this season, hitting six home runs in 31 games after having just 11 through 120 games last year. He makes a lot of contact, especially in the zone, and Jasso could be a solid utilityman in the big leagues with some upside to be more.

His defensive home is still uncertain, not due to a lack of upside there but because he has had the infield versatility tested more this year compared to previous seasons.

Harrison Cohen (Not Ranked)

Harrison Cohen’s ERA is very misleading; the right-hander has kept an above-average K-BB% and groundball rate on the season and is adapting well to Double-A. Today he recorded four outs, with two of them being strikeouts with his wicked secondary pitches. The cutter is very good, the changeup has tons of depth, and his four-seamer at 92-94 MPH is pretty deceptive since he can get good vertical movement on it while releasing from an abnormal armslot. Cohen now has a 32.1% K% with Somerset, and could be an MLB-ready reliever by season’s end.