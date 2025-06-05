Yankees’ injured infielder maintains hope of playing this year: ‘There is a small possibility’

There are some players whose impact stretches far beyond the stat sheet. For the New York Yankees, Oswaldo Cabrera was one of them.

When he fractured his left ankle on May 13 while scoring a run against the Mariners, it felt like more than just an injury.

It was as if the emotional spine of the Yankees’ clubhouse had been fractured along with it. The spark, the joy, the do-it-all energy—it vanished in a flash.

Cabrera wasn’t leading the team in home runs or OPS, but ask anyone inside Yankee Stadium and they’d say he led in heart.

Yankees had to move on with other uninspiring players

Since his injury, the Yankees scrambled to patch together solutions at third base, with a rotating cast of DJ LeMahieu, Oswald Peraza, Pablo Reyes, and Jorbit Vivas stepping into the void.

But it wasn’t pretty.

Vivas was recently demoted, and it wasn’t until Jazz Chisholm Jr.—typically a second baseman or outfielder except for last season—returned that the position got some stability, as he was made the Yankees’ third baseman.

It’s like rearranging the deck chairs on a cruise ship mid-voyage—possible, but hardly ideal.

This revolving door has made Cabrera’s absence feel heavier. His glove could go anywhere, and his attitude made even the worst stretches feel survivable.

Cabrera speaks out: “I want to” play again this year

On Thursday, Cabrera made an appearance at Yankee Stadium, wheeling into the locker room on a scooter, still grinning and cracking jokes.

His optimism was contagious, even with a boot on his leg.

Speaking with Yankees insider Gary Phillips, Cabrera was realistic but hopeful: “I want to [play this season],” he said. When asked if that was possible, he replied there was a “small possibility.”

Oswaldo Cabrera just wheeled into the #Yankees' locker room on a scooter. In good spirits as always, he said he expects to fully recover from his fractured ankle.



Asked about playing again this season, he said "I want to."



Asked if that's realistic, he said there's a "small… — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) June 5, 2025

It’s not the bold guarantee of a player in denial. It’s a dreamer’s whisper—quiet but sincere.

Doctors have told Cabrera that 2025 is not impossible.

The long road back from a fractured ankle

Returning from a fractured ankle, especially one suffered in full sprint, is no small feat.

It’s a process riddled with pain, doubt, and constant questions: Will the joint hold? Will the mobility return? Will I be the same?

Cabrera’s recovery will depend on time, rehab, and how his body responds over the next few months. But if anyone has the mentality to handle that uphill climb, it’s him.

He’s always played the game with the kind of chip-on-the-shoulder intensity that made fans and teammates alike rally around him.

Numbers don’t tell the full story

Before his injury, Cabrera was hitting .243 with a .322 OBP and a .631 OPS—numbers that don’t exactly pop off the screen.

But he had a knack for moments. A clutch sac fly here, a diving stop there, and always, always a smile.

He’s the type of player every team needs, especially in a long grind like the MLB season. He filled in when others went down, plugged holes, and never complained.

It’s what makes the idea of a comeback—however unlikely—so compelling.

A faint light in the distance

Time will tell if Cabrera defies the odds and suits up again in 2024.

Ankle fractures don’t operate on hope, and reality can be cruel in this sport. But there’s something special about watching a player believe when few others do.

Even if it doesn’t happen this year, the sight of Cabrera wheeling into the clubhouse, smiling, cracking jokes, and already visualizing his return—that’s the stuff that lifts a team.

And if the Yankees go on a run later this season, don’t be surprised if somewhere behind the scenes, Cabrera’s spirit plays a part in it.

