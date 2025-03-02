Yankees infielder’s injury ‘nothing major’ but will miss time

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

DJ LeMahieu’s already uphill battle for the Yankees’ starting third base job may have just ended before it really even began. In his first game of spring training on Saturday afternoon, the veteran infielder tweaked his calf in his second at-bat, and now it looks like he’ll be sidelined for an extended period.

A Costly Roster Spot

LeMahieu, now 36, was expected to compete for the everyday role at third base, but with this latest setback, the Yankees have to seriously consider whether keeping him on the roster is worth the cost. They still owe him $30 million over the next two seasons, but with his offensive regression over the past two years and now mounting durability concerns, that contract is looking like dead weight.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If LeMahieu is going to miss a significant chunk of time, the Yankees may have no choice but to place him on the injured list, freeing up a roster spot in the short term.

However, at some point, the front office may need to confront a more difficult reality: releasing him outright and eating the rest of his contract. Carrying a declining player who can’t stay healthy doesn’t make sense for a team with championship aspirations, especially when that roster spot could go to a younger, more productive player.

Alternatives at Third Base

With LeMahieu seemingly out of the equation, the Yankees will have to rely on Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera to fill the role. Peraza has been the better performer so far this spring, hitting .333/.400/.333, and playing clean defense at the hot corner. Cabrera, on the other hand, has struggled offensively, posting a .167/.167/.417 slash line through four games.

Given that Peraza has no minor league options left, this injury might just cement his place on the Opening Day roster. If he continues to perform, the Yankees may not have a reason to look elsewhere, even if they were previously considering a trade for an upgrade.

Yankees’ Approach Moving Forward

For now, manager Aaron Boone didn’t provide a specific timeline for LeMahieu’s return, only saying, “Not anything major, but it’s probably going to be a little bit,” via Pete Caldera of USA Today. That’s a vague enough statement to suggest LeMahieu could be out for weeks rather than days.

The Yankees will likely keep him on the roster for now, hoping that a stint on the injured list buys them time to figure out their next move. But if Peraza or Cabrera step up, LeMahieu’s days in pinstripes might be numbered.