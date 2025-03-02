The Yankees might have a 19-year-old star in the making

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees may not be in a rush to find a long-term solution at third base, and the reason could be 19-year-old George Lombard Jr. The highly regarded prospect is already making waves in spring training, flashing the kind of upside that has the organization dreaming of an infield where he eventually takes over the hot corner.

A Glimpse of the Future

Lombard Jr. spent last season climbing the minor league ranks, playing 110 games across different levels. His final stop was in A+ Hudson Valley, where he played 29 games. While he faced some offensive challenges along the way, that’s not unusual for young players adjusting to professional baseball. Low-A leagues tend to be particularly tough on hitters, and production often doesn’t tell the full story of a player’s potential.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees, however, are getting a clearer picture this spring. Through six games, Lombard Jr. is hitting .222/.364/.556 with a 140 wRC+. Those numbers don’t jump off the page at first glance, but the details matter. He’s already shown an ability to work counts and make hard contact, highlighted by a 414-foot homer that left his bat at 108.4 mph. It’s not every day that a teenager hits a ball like that against major league-caliber pitching.

Yankees no. 2 prospect George Lombard Jr. CRUSHES a HR at 108.4 MPH to tie things up at 1! pic.twitter.com/9wrvrJcdnx — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) March 1, 2025

Defensive Potential Already Standing Out

What makes Lombard Jr. even more exciting is his defensive prowess. Manager Aaron Boone has been vocal about his ability at third base, praising his smooth glove work and natural instincts. Standing at 6’2″ and 190 pounds, Lombard Jr. has the physical tools to become an elite defender at the position.

Boone was particularly impressed after Saturday’s 9–3 win over the Astros, where Lombard Jr. showcased his range and awareness in the field. The Yankees have placed a heavy emphasis on strong defensive fundamentals in recent years, and he fits the mold of the next generation of Yankees infielders—players who not only bring athleticism but also a strong work ethic and high character, much like Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells, and Jasson Dominguez.

The Fast Track to the Majors?

Lombard Jr. will likely start the 2025 season in High-A, with the goal of reaching Double-A as soon as possible. That would put him just one step away from Triple-A, and once he reaches that level, a big-league call-up isn’t out of the question. The most realistic timeline for his MLB debut is 2027, but if his development accelerates, he could force the Yankees to rethink their plans sooner than expected.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

While the Yankees may still explore external options at third base, Lombard Jr.’s progress could explain why they haven’t been aggressive in locking down a long-term answer at the position. If he continues to develop at this pace, the organization might have its next homegrown star waiting in the wings.

High Praise from the Yankees

Manager Aaron Boone has seen enough to be impressed with Lombard Jr.’s potential, calling him a “special” defender and an “exciting player with an exciting future.”

“He’s had a lot of good at-bats lately,” Boone said. “His last two at-bats, he’s hit balls really well into the gaps that center fielders run down. This one he hit where the grass doesn’t grow. So I said, ‘Quit hitting them at them, you gotta hit it over them.’ It was a no-doubter.”

Lombard Jr. himself understands that versatility will be key to his development, especially with a Yankees team that always expects to compete.

“Once you get to the big leagues, when you’re playing for the New York Yankees and you’re competing for a championship, you go out there and play wherever it can help the team win,” Lombard Jr. said.

For now, the Yankees can afford to be patient, but if he keeps showing flashes of his potential, the timeline for his arrival may come sooner than expected.



