Yankees infielder showing All-Star caliber play to start 2023

Apr 3, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) follows through on a solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have had a number of stellar performances to open the 2023 season, and while Aaron Judge continues to showcase elite numbers in the batter’s box and as a defensive asset, one of the team’s infielders has also put together an All-Star caliber start to the season.

Of course, there’s a long way to go before any of the Yankees make an All-Star appearance, but second baseman Gleyber Torres is undoubtedly looking like the best version of himself the past four games. Torres is hitting .333 with a .529 OBP and .833 slugging percentage, posting four hits, two homers, and four RBIs across 17 plate appearances.

In fact, Torres currently hosts a 5.9% strikeout rate and a 29.4% walk rate. While those numbers will obviously decline and average out, this is a very encouraging start to what most hoped to be a successful season compounded off a bounce-back 2022.

The Yankees are seeing the best of Gleyber Torres early:

Last year, Torres hit .257 with a .310 OBP, 24 homers, and 76 RBIs, the first time he hit double-digit blasts since 2019. While he started the season hot, Torres has proven to be a streaky hitter in the past, which suggests he will go through a few up-and-down sequences this season. Simply put, though, Torres has something to prove, and he looks encouraged.

Over the past two games, Torres has reached base seven total times, including five on Monday evening against the Philadelphia Phillies in an 8–1 victory. He posted two hits, three walks, two RBIs, and a homer across two at-bats. The long ball was actually Torres’ 100th in his career!

“It feels great; amazing,” Torres said. “It’s really special, especially to do it here in Yankee Stadium. It’s great to hit that kind of home run here.”

Having signed a one-year, $9.95 million contract to avoid arbitration this past off-season, Gleyber is looking to turn that into a multiyear extension, preferably with the Yankees, despite the infield log jam.

Rumors swirled this off-season regarding a potential trade after he was floated at the deadline last summer. It clearly affected Torres’ confidence, but he turned that into motivation, which has undoubtedly fueled his hot start.