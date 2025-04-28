Yankees’ infielder really just told everyone to stop their yapping

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees needed a spark on Sunday, and shortstop Anthony Volpe answered the call.

Just when it felt like the Yankees might have to start asking tough questions about Volpe’s offensive production, he delivered a much-needed breakout across both games of their doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Volpe starts hot with a big performance in game one

In the Yankees’ 11–2 rout of Toronto in game one, Volpe looked like a completely different hitter.

He collected two hits, including a double to centerfield and a solo home run to right, showing off the kind of power that’s been sporadic early this season.

Volpe also worked a bases-loaded walk, adding an extra RBI to his stat sheet and helping extend the Yankees’ lead.

After an icy few weeks, seeing Volpe barrel baseballs into the outfield gaps felt like a weight lifted off the Yankees’ shoulders.

A strong follow-up in game two

The momentum didn’t stop after the first win.

In game two, Volpe racked up two more singles, finishing the day with four total hits and pushing his season slash line to .228/.325/.446.

He now owns a .771 OPS, a far cry from the lows he was flirting with just a few days ago.

Volpe’s peripherals have remained strong throughout his struggles: he ranks in the 76th percentile in barrel rate, the 67th percentile in average exit velocity, and the 83rd percentile in chase rate.

It’s clear the ball is coming off his bat with more authority — he’s simply been battling some timing issues and a few too many strikeouts.

His 28.4% strikeout rate remains a sore spot, but days like Sunday show why the Yankees are staying patient.

Could this be the start of a Volpe hot streak?

For a player like Volpe, who already brings elite defensive value, anything close to average offensive production is a major bonus.

But when he’s clicking offensively, the Yankees’ entire lineup feels deeper and more dangerous.

Volpe is capable of running into hot streaks — kind of like a cold engine that roars once it warms up — and Sunday’s performances could be the start of another surge.

The Yankees would love nothing more than to see Volpe carry this momentum through the summer months, turning a slow start into another step forward in his development.

