Yankees press eject button on star offseason acquisition ‘for now’

The New York Yankees knew they had a problem brewing in the ninth inning, and after another collapse against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, they finally made the inevitable decision.

On Sunday, the Yankees officially demoted Devin Williams from the closer role, pushing him into a lower-leverage, setup man spot. Veteran reliever Luke Weaver, who has been sensational this season, will now step into the closer position for the time being.

Can Devin Williams Turn Back the Clock?

Williams, who was acquired this offseason to help solidify the bullpen, simply hasn’t looked like himself. Over eight innings, the 29-year-old owns a catastrophic 11.25 ERA, walking 17.1% of batters he’s faced and striking out far fewer than usual. His fastball velocity is down, his changeup isn’t generating swings and misses, and hitters are feasting on his pitches like it’s batting practice.

At some point, the Yankees had no choice but to act.

As Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported:

“The Yankees realized they have no choice but to take Devin Williams temporarily out of the closer’s role, but remain confident he’ll soon be back to being an All-Star caliber closer.”

That’s certainly the hope, but right now the numbers tell a brutal story.

Bats are Rocking His Fastball

Opponents are hitting .417 against Williams’ fastball, a pitch that was once one of his most dependable weapons. His walk rate has skyrocketed compared to last season, and even his elite changeup has taken a noticeable step back.

On the flip side, Luke Weaver is looking every bit the part of a dominant late-inning arm.

The 31-year-old hasn’t allowed an earned run through his first 13 innings of 2025, sporting a perfect 0.00 ERA with 9.00 strikeouts per nine innings. Opposing hitters are batting just .091 against his fastball and .059 against his changeup, two pitches that have been nearly unhittable to start the season.

Weaver to the Rescue

Weaver’s rise couldn’t have come at a better time for the Yankees, who desperately needed someone to slam the door late in games.

Aaron Boone made it clear this isn’t a permanent exile for Williams. The Yankees are hoping this reset can help him rediscover his All-Star form.

“The good news for Devin is, he has everything to get through this and come out better from the other side. That’s my expectation,” Boone said on Sunday. “Right now, it’s best for everyone to pull him out of that role and try to start building some good rhythm, confidence and momentum. I fully expect him to be a central figure for us moving forward.”

For now, the Yankees will lean on Weaver in the ninth inning, giving Williams the breathing room he needs to reset, rebuild, and — they hope — return stronger.

