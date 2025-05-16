Yankees’ infielder goes under the knife after scary ankle injury

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

In baseball, moments of triumph can sometimes blur into tragedy. Monday night’s win for the New York Yankees was electric—until it wasn’t.

As the team roared to a blowout victory, a hush fell over the crowd when Oswaldo Cabrera collapsed at home plate.

One second, he was a sparkplug rounding the bases. The next, he was a broken cog in the New York Yankees’ machine.

It wasn’t just a twisted ankle. It was a break. A clean, cruel fracture that couldn’t be ignored or shrugged off. Fans held their breath for days, desperate for a sliver of good news.

Would Oswaldo need surgery? Could he heal in a cast? Was this the end of his season—or just the beginning of a longer fight?

Instagram reveals the decision: Surgery and a long road ahead

The news came not from a press release, but from Oswaldo Cabrera himself. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he confirmed what many had feared: surgery was necessary.

“My return to the field begins today,” he wrote, bravely. “Thanks to you, I feel more motivated than ever… I will return, and I will return even stronger.”

Oswaldo Cabrera announced he underwent successful ankle surgery yesterday: “My return to the field begins today. Thanks to you, I feel more motivated than ever. … I will return, and I will return even stronger to continue giving my best every day.” pic.twitter.com/ob32vhS2RD — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) May 16, 2025

Greg Joyce, a Yankees insider, quoted Cabrera’s emotional message, reminding fans that this wasn’t just about stats—it was about resilience.

A player who may not lead in home runs but always leads in heart, Cabrera’s absence is more than a roster shift. It’s a hit to the soul of this 2025 team.

More than numbers: Why Cabrera’s presence mattered

Let’s be honest: Oswaldo Cabrera wasn’t having an All-Star season. His .631 OPS and 84 wRC+ weren’t turning heads. But anyone who watches this team knows numbers don’t tell the whole story.

Cabrera is that guy—the one who always hustles, always dives, always brings the dugout to life when spirits are low.

Like a Swiss Army knife in pinstripes, his versatility has been a secret weapon for the Yankees. Need someone at second? He’s got it. Third base? No problem. Left field? Sure, why not.

He filled gaps with energy, even when his bat didn’t always deliver fireworks.

Depth dilemma: What comes next for the infield?

Now that Cabrera’s sidelined, the Yankees face a depth crisis that could stretch thin very quickly. As of now, Oswald Peraza, DJ LeMahieu, and Jorbit Vivas will likely juggle duties at second and third base.

While each of them has potential, none bring the unique mix of grit, utility, and clubhouse presence Cabrera offered.

The front office is likely already scouring the trade market or looking toward Triple-A for options. They may need a utility man or corner infielder soon—especially if LeMahieu’s nagging health concerns flare up again.

Internal solutions can hold the line, but reinforcements are more a “when” than “if.”

Months, not weeks: What this means for the 2025 season

The Yankees haven’t announced a recovery timeline, but with ankle surgery this severe, don’t expect Cabrera back anytime soon.

This isn’t a few weeks on the IL; it’s likely a rehab journey measured in months. For a team chasing a pennant, the timing couldn’t be worse.

The analogy writes itself: losing Cabrera is like a drummer breaking a wrist during a world tour. The music might go on, but the rhythm’s off.

Even if his offensive output was limited, his ability to keep the beat steady through his defense and flexibility is now sorely missed.

The stadium lights are still shining, but they feel dimmer without Oswaldo Cabrera on the field. He may be out for now, but his fight, his smile, and his spirit will echo in every inning the Yankees play this summer.

