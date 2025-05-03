Yankees infielder could be headed for an MRI after feeling a ‘pop’ in his shoulder

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On a night when every pitch felt like a pressure cooker and every defensive play carried the weight of a season, Anthony Volpe found himself at the center of it all. The New York Yankees shortstop, usually a reliable glove in the infield, made a costly eighth-inning error that turned a routine double play into a game-altering mistake.

That one slip allowed a run that ultimately tilted the game in favor of the Tampa Bay Rays, who edged out the Yankees 3-2.

A Dive, a Pop, and a Moment of Concern

Before that error, Volpe had already thrown his body into the fire. On a hard-hit ball by Christopher Morel, he dove deep in the hole at short, trying to make a highlight-reel play.

He came up empty, and worse, he didn’t immediately get up. He stayed on the ground just long enough to make everyone watching hold their breath.

When he finally stood, he stayed in the game—but something wasn’t quite right.

Fast forward a few plays later, and that nagging feeling turned into something more tangible. Volpe would later tell reporters he felt a “pop” in his shoulder during the eighth inning—the same inning that saw the game’s decisive miscue.

Playing Through the Pain

Despite the ominous pop, Volpe didn’t immediately head for the tunnel. He tried swinging a bat inside the stadium afterward and reported that it “felt OK.”

X-rays taken postgame at Yankee Stadium came back clean—a sigh of relief, perhaps, but not a full exhale. As Yankees insider Bryan Hoch reported, Volpe may still undergo an MRI to ensure there’s no hidden damage like microfractures or subtle structural issues.

Anyone who’s ever popped a knuckle knows it’s usually harmless—but when that pop comes from a shoulder mid-game, and it’s attached to a pro athlete, alarms go off.

It’s like hearing a strange clunk under your car’s hood on a road trip—you might be able to keep driving, but you’re definitely stopping at the next mechanic.

A Vital Piece of the Puzzle

This isn’t just about one player’s discomfort. Volpe, slashing .233/.326/.442 in 2025, remains a critical part of the Yankees’ lineup and infield chemistry. His energy, defense, and occasional pop at the plate have been essential for New York this season.

If the MRI comes back clean, the Yankees can breathe easier. But if it doesn’t, that eighth inning might be remembered not just for a missed double play—but as the moment the Yankees lost a cornerstone for longer than a night.