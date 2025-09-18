Yankees include both Anthony Volpe and super utility man in Thursday’s lineup

The New York Yankees roll into Camden Yards carrying the momentum of a series win in Minnesota, but they know the real test begins now. With the season winding down and the AL East title still within reach, they’re staring at a four-game clash against the Baltimore Orioles that could define their October fate.

And right in the heart of the drama is Anthony Volpe. The young shortstop, once considered the future of the franchise, has been navigating a partial labrum tear in his shoulder that sidelined him for most of last week. Now, he’s back in the lineup, and the Yankees are hoping his return can spark one final surge.

Volpe’s Timely Return Injects Life into the Lineup

Volpe dipped his toes back into action on Tuesday, and his bat wasted no time making noise. He roped a single and then a double the other way, and appears to have tinkered with his swing mechanics.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

It was the kind of poised performance that made him a first-round pick — and a reminder that, when healthy, Volpe can be a difference-maker even though his overall body of work as a major leaguer remains highly disappointing.

Manager Aaron Boone isn’t revealing much about whether Volpe is operating at full strength, but he’s clearly trusting the 24-year-old’s instincts. On Thursday night, Volpe will start at shortstop and bat seventh.

The Yankees are walking a tightrope with Volpe’s health — but for a team chasing a division crown, there’s little time left for caution.

Caballero’s Emergence Creates a Good Problem

Volpe’s return also forced Boone into some tough decisions. Jose Caballero has been one of the team’s most pleasant surprises since arriving from Tampa Bay, slashing his way to a 128 wRC+ and injecting some much-needed spark into the infield. Normally the shortstop when Volpe sits, Caballero shifts to third base on Thursday to keep his bat in the order.

It’s a luxury Boone hasn’t often had this year: quality depth down the stretch. The skipper is trying to strike a balance between loyalty to Volpe and riding the wave with Caballero, and right now, he’s threading that needle.

As Boone has put in the past, the Yankees are simply playing “the guys who give us the best chance to win.” With Baltimore looming, that mantra feels especially relevant.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Strategic Lineup Shuffles Against Baltimore’s Lefties

Thursday’s lineup also reflects Boone’s chess-match approach against Baltimore’s lefty starter Cade Povich. Ryan McMahon, who struggles against southpaws, gets a breather, while Amed Rosario starts at second base and bats fifth behind Giancarlo Stanton.

Meanwhile, Jazz Chisholm Jr. will also ride the bench, and the Yankees’ top half will feature Paul Goldschmidt, Aaron Judge, and Cody Bellinger in that order. Trent Grisham hits sixth, Austin Wells catches and hits ninth, and lefty ace Max Fried will take the ball with a chance to make an early statement.

A Chance to Close the Gap in the AL East

The stakes couldn’t be clearer. The Yankees trail the Blue Jays in the AL East, and with Toronto dropping its matinee against Tampa Bay, the window to close the gap is wide open.

A Bombers win on Thursday could cut the Jays’ lead to just three games and completely reframe the race heading into the final few games.

It’s a pressure-packed moment, but the energy is crackling.