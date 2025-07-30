Yankees in hot pursuit of bullpen support and right-handed outfield depth

The Yankees continue chasing bullpen support, according to Buster Olney and Jeff Passan of ESPN, and they might be landing a right-handed outfielder as well.

Harrison Bader could have a reunion with the Bronx Bombers this deadline, bringing elite defense in the outfield with an excellent bat against left-handed pitching.

We know that the Bronx Bombers need bullpen support, and they’ll continue casting a wide net for potential bullpen upgrades.

The wrinkle of wanting a right-handed bat presents an interesting hurdle for the Yankees; they might be setting up a potential trade to deal away one of their bats whether that’s a catcher or outfielder on the MLB roster.

Bullpen And Bench Reinforcements Remain At the Top of Yankees’ Deadline Wish List

Harrison Bader has had an excellent season for the Minnesota Twins, serving as both a left fielder and center fielder with elite defensive production at both positions.

With a .772 OPS and 116 wRC+, Bader has also provided a strong bat, and the Yankees could be enticed by his ability to hit LHP and play in a platoon with someone like Jasson Dominguez or Trent Grisham.

The Yankees could also look at the Twins as a team they could land a reliever from, as there’s a glutton of arms in Minnesota who could appeal to Brian Cashman.

Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax are near the top of the wishlist for every buyer at the deadline, but lesser-known names such as Brock Stewart and Danny Coulombe are still highly effective options.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Yankees need bullpen support badly, and they might need a starting pitcher as well given the injury to Clarke Schmidt in July that resulted in a season-ended elbow procedure.

Last night’s contest displayed the Yankees’ offensive prowess, scoring seven runs without Aaron Judge against a Rays’ team starting the dynamic Joe Boyle.

If Brian Cashman doesn’t invest in this roster he’s missing out on an opportunity to compete in an American League that’s still pretty open, as Toronto sits just three games ahead of New York in the loss column.