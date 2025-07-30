Yankees have made scorching hot outfield prospect almost ‘untouchable’

The New York Yankees are hungry to add talent at the trade deadline, but they’re drawing a line in the sand with Spencer Jones.

Despite plenty of buzz around their strong farm system, the Yankees are showing no signs of making their prized slugger available.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, they have the capital to go big—but it would take parting with Jones, and that’s unlikely.

Jones has exploded in Triple-A, and the Yankees may view him as a core part of their outfield plan beyond this season.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Spencer Jones has taken Triple-A by storm in 2025

At 6’6” with freakish athleticism, Jones has always had scouts dreaming on the upside—this season, it’s all starting to click.

Since his promotion to Triple-A, he’s hitting a ridiculous .400/.457/.950, mashing 13 home runs with a 247 wRC+.

That figure means he’s been 147% better than the average Triple-A hitter since moving up—numbers that are nearly video game-like.

His strikeout rate sits at 25.5% and his walk rate is over 10%, showing real growth in plate discipline and approach.

And despite dealing with recent back spasms, Jones has elevated his stock more than any Yankees prospect in recent memory.

The Yankees need outfield help—and Jones may soon be the answer

Cody Bellinger has filled a critical role this year, but he’s expected to opt out and test free agency this winter.

With Juan Soto now on the Mets, the Yankees are exploring ways to replace his bat—and Jones might be part of that plan.

He may not debut until 2026, but the Yankees could be thinking long-term with a potential homegrown cornerstone in the making.

There’s even some early buzz about the team making a push for Kyle Tucker in free agency—another way to address the void.

But even if a big bat arrives, Jones offers rare upside that makes him worth the wait.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Jeff Passan weighs in on Yankees’ deadline thinking

As Passan noted this week, the Yankees have enough firepower in their system to chase any name available on the market.

“Their farm system is good enough to get anyone available on this market. But that would cost them Spencer Jones…”

“…which isn’t happening,” Passan continued. “So I could see more incremental moves a la what they’ve done already.”

The Yankees have already added Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario, and could soon target a top-tier reliever to finish their checklist.

But unless a true game-changer becomes available—think Joe Ryan—Jones seems to be firmly off the table.

It’s a bet on long-term power and outfield versatility

With Judge getting older and Bellinger uncertain beyond this year, the Yankees are clearly guarding against future outfield attrition.

Jones could eventually play all three outfield spots, and his left-handed swing would fit Yankee Stadium like a glove.

For now, the Yankees are betting on his ceiling—because sometimes the best deadline move is the one you don’t make.