Yankees hoping to move $18 million starter before solving 3B issue

The New York Yankees are in a bind with their infield as the team nears Opening Day and is already over the $301 million threshold which introduces a 110% tax on any expense they make. Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports that even after seeing Alex Bregman go to the Red Sox, the Yankees would prefer to move Marcus Stroman’s money before making a significant addition at the third base position.

It doesn’t slam the door shut on making an addition without a Stroman trade, but given their financial situation, it isn’t unsurprising that they would prefer to shed some money before making another addition. The market is thinning on the infield side, but the Yankees could still bring in an impact player and bolster a position they’re weak at by making a late spring trade or signing.

Marcus Stroman’s Salary Presents A Hurdle for the Yankees’ Infield Plans

After posting a 4.31 ERA across 154.2 innings last season, Marcus Stroman finds himself on the trade block as the Yankees are hoping to shed at least a portion of the money he’s owed for the upcoming season. They’re also hoping not to be on the hook for that third-year vesting option, which kicks in if he reaches the 140-inning threshold in 2025. It isn’t Stroman’s fault the Yankees are in a financial bind; they agreed to offer him the contract, he simply put pen to paper.

The Yankees’ decision to pay Stroman has backfired on them, eating up a chunk of payroll that could have been allocated toward the infield, where DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza, and Jorbit Vivas plan to battle it out for a starting job and a spot on their bench. With Vivas having MiLB options, his lack of MLB experience makes him clearly the least likely candidate for the job, but injuries could change the team’s plans as well.

Aaron Boone told reporters at the start of the week that DJ LeMahieu is healthy and ready to go, but are the Yankees sure they can rely on the 37-year-old to stay healthy this season? More importantly, will he be any better than he was last season when he posted a negative WAR and killed a laundry list of rallies with double plays?

Oswaldo Cabrera posted an above-average wRC+ against right-handed pitching this past season, but he’s best utilized in a utility role where he can give guys a day off or fill in depending on who is healthy or hurt. The Yankees are hoping that he can take some strides this year against left-handed pitching, but he has a career wRC+ below 100 in his career and shouldn’t be viewed as anything more than a below-average starter at third base.

The outlook for Oswald Peraza is far less enticing, as without Minor League options he has to win a job out of camp in order to remain in the organization. It doesn’t help that the Yankees may give LeMahieu a spot on the roster over Peraza even if he isn’t deserving of it, as the team owes DJ $30 million across the next two seasons. In that scenario, the Yankees would have to place Peraza on waivers and hope no one claims him, which would allow him to get optioned to Scranton.

With their situation at third base; the Yankees need to remember they’re contending for a World Series and make a meaningful addition to the lineup. It doesn’t have to be a star, but they need to land an above-average starter at the position, and they might need a little more on their bench to get through the season.

To make that a reality, it looks like it’ll take a team finally biting on Marcus Stroman even after the disappearing act he’s pulled early on by not attending non-mandatory workouts.