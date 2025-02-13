Yankees dodged a bullet avoiding another expensive and declining veteran

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees have been linked to St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado for weeks, but it looks like they made the right call by not pulling the trigger on a deal. The Cardinals have been shopping him around, hoping to offload his contract, but with no team biting, St. Louis is now preparing to keep him for the 2025 season.

Cardinals Stuck With Arenado’s Contract

John Mozeliak, the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations, made it clear that Arenado is staying put for now, stating, “(Nolan Arenado) is likely going to be a part of our club at this point.”

It’s no secret that the Cardinals wanted to move him, but the market just wasn’t there.

Arenado, now 33 years old, is still owed around $25 million per season through 2027. The Colorado Rockies are covering $5 million annually, but that still leaves St. Louis paying about $60 million over the next three seasons. The Cardinals were reportedly willing to eat some of that, but not enough to make the deal worthwhile for interested teams.

A Declining Player at the Wrong Price

Arenado has been one of the best defensive third basemen in baseball for years, but his offensive production took a clear step back in 2024. He played 152 games but hit just .272/.325/.394 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs. His 102 wRC+ suggests he was only slightly above an average hitter, which is a far cry from the MVP-caliber player he once was.

On top of that, his defensive efficiency isn’t what it used to be. While he still provides value in the field, the Yankees need more than just a glove—they need a bat that can keep up with the powerhouses of the American League. Given how Arenado’s production has trended, there’s little reason to believe he’d suddenly regain his peak form.

Yankees Can Afford to Be Patient

Instead of rushing into a deal for an aging veteran on a bad contract, the Yankees are better off waiting for a more impactful option to emerge. Arenado wouldn’t have moved the needle much for them, and taking on his contract would have limited their flexibility in the future. Worst comes to worst, they can revisit an acquisition before the trade deadline later this summer.

By avoiding this trade, the Yankees keep their options open while allowing the Cardinals to deal with the financial headache themselves. There will be better opportunities down the road, and New York is wise to wait for a player who truly elevates their championship aspirations.