Yankees hoping for a jolt of production at first base with veteran’s return

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman opted for a cautious approach at the trade deadline despite reported interest in players like Isaac Paredes and Yandy Díaz.

Instead, Cashman acquired Jazz Chisholm from the Miami Marlins. Chisholm has been excellent for the Yankees, though he’s currently dealing with an elbow injury. The expectation is that Jazz will return once his 10-day IL stint expires this week.

Anthony Rizzo’s Return: A Crucial Boost for the Yankees

The Yankees are also anticipating the return of 35-year-old Anthony Rizzo, who is set to start a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset over the weekend. Rizzo’s best days may be behind him, as he has shown signs of regression over the past two years.

However, with DJ LeMahieu struggling offensively and Ben Rice showing inconsistency due to his lack of experience, the Yankees can’t rely on Rice as a key postseason contributor. LeMahieu, despite his solid defense, has lost his touch at the plate.

The Bombers need Rizzo to recapture some of his former glory, get some at-bats in September, and provide at least an average performance at first base.

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Rizzo’s 2023 Performance and Postseason Potential

Before suffering a broken right forearm, Rizzo played 70 games, hitting .223/.289/.341, with a 16.5% strikeout rate, a 6.5% walk rate, eight homers, and 28 RBIs. He never fully recovered from a concussion sustained in 2023 after starting the season with strong numbers. His 80 wRC+ indicates he’s been 20% worse than the average MLB hitter this year, but it’s uncertain which version of Rizzo the Yankees will get back.

Meanwhile, Rice is hitting .180/.279/.374 with an 83 wRC+. The concern is that Rice will face tougher pitching in the playoffs, potentially causing his numbers to decline further. Rizzo, a former World Series champion, knows what it takes to succeed in the postseason. Having him at full health is essential, and right now, he’s the Yankees’ best option at one of their weakest positions.

What Could Have Been: Yandy Díaz at First Base

In an ideal scenario, Yandy Díaz would be manning first base for the Yankees, hitting .274 this season with a 112 wRC+. However, the Yankees chose not to make aggressive moves at the deadline, instead relying on injured players to recover and serve as de facto acquisitions in September.