Yankees’ homegrown star slugger has become an unstoppable force

The New York Yankees have been searching all season for consistent production behind Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger, and they have finally found it in Ben Rice. The 26-year-old left-handed slugger has not only been a steady bat in the middle of the order but has also delivered some of the year’s biggest moments when the Yankees needed them most.

A season of breakout power

Rice is hitting .256/.338/.490 with 24 home runs, 62 RBIs, and a 131 wRC+ in his first full season. Those numbers already place him among the team’s most reliable bats, but the advanced metrics tell an even more impressive story. Rice ranks in the 92nd percentile or better in barrel rate, average exit velocity, and hard-hit rate — proof that his power isn’t a fluke.

For a player who began the year as more of a developmental piece, Rice’s rapid emergence has been one of the defining storylines of the Yankees’ season. He’s striking out at a manageable 19.3% clip and walking 9.3% of the time, showing a mature approach that keeps him from falling into the boom-or-bust category so many power hitters occupy.

Clutch moments on the biggest stage

Rice has already authored a handful of defining highlights. Earlier this week against the Baltimore Orioles, he launched a towering grand slam in extra innings to give the Yankees the lead in a critical divisional showdown. The moment not only kept New York in striking distance of the American League East crown but also showcased his ability to handle pressure like a seasoned veteran.

Just a night later against the Chicago White Sox, Rice followed it up with another three-hit performance, proving he’s no one-swing wonder. He has quickly settled into the cleanup spot, a role that speaks volumes about how much trust manager Aaron Boone has placed in him.

Since the All-Star break, Rice owns an .879 OPS and a .524 slugging percentage, numbers that place him among the league’s elite hitters over that span.

Defensive growth alongside offensive dominance

While Rice’s bat has been the headliner, his defense is quietly rounding into form. Splitting time between first base and catcher, he has started to look more comfortable at first, highlighted by two sharp backhand scoops in the dirt on Tuesday night.

Though his long-term defensive role is still evolving, the Yankees now view him as a potential starting first baseman while also maintaining value as a backup catcher. That type of versatility is rare — and for a team managing both injuries and roster flexibility, it’s invaluable.

A long-term building block

Perhaps the most encouraging part for the Yankees is that Rice is only beginning to scratch the surface. With team control through the 2031 free-agent class, New York has locked in a potential cornerstone bat for years to come at a bargain price.

For a franchise that has often leaned on superstar acquisitions, Rice’s homegrown rise provides balance and a glimpse at a sustainable future. He isn’t just filling a role — he’s forcing his way into the heart of the Yankees’ identity.

Ben Rice may not have entered 2025 as a household name, but his mix of raw power, plate discipline, and developing defense has quickly made him one of the Yankees’ most important players. And with October looming, his bat could be the difference between another early exit and a deep playoff run.