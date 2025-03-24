Yankees’ home-grown bullpen arm could be a secret weapon

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees already have one of the best bullpens in baseball on paper, and that’s without even factoring in some of the emerging young arms from their farm system.

One of those arms just made a pretty loud case this spring — and it’s hard to ignore.

Meet Yoendrys Gomez, the Sleeper in the Bronx

At 25 years old, right-hander Yoendrys Gomez is turning heads this spring after flying a bit under the radar in recent years. The former top-10 Yankees prospect has slipped down the charts, but he’s forcing his way back into the spotlight with results that are tough to ignore.

Gomez has tossed 11.1 scoreless innings this spring training, flashing a 100% left-on-base rate, 48.1% ground ball rate, and 7.15 strikeouts per nine. It’s not overpowering swing-and-miss stuff, but it’s efficient and effective — a perfect blend for a middle-relief role.

More importantly, he’s earning himself a spot on the Opening Day roster.

His Pitch Mix is Built for MLB Success

Gomez doesn’t rely on velocity the way most relievers do. His fastball only averages around 92.4 mph, but he makes up for it with movement and deception.

He pairs the heater with a sharp sweeper, slider, curveball, and changeup — giving him a five-pitch mix that plays well out of the bullpen.

His slider is a real weapon, producing over 35 inches of vertical drop. That kind of bite, paired with elite extension — ranking in the 94th percentile — helps the ball appear faster and sneak past hitters before they can adjust. It’s all about creating illusions, and Gomez has figured out how to mess with timing in the box.

Credit: David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports

His Triple-A Track Record Is Solid, Too

While Gomez only made one big-league appearance last season, his Triple-A work gives reason for optimism. Over 83.1 innings, he posted a 3.67 ERA with over 10 strikeouts per nine and manageable walk numbers.

The Yankees have invested time and development in Gomez since signing him out of Venezuela in 2016. They’ve watched him grow through injuries and mechanical tweaks — and now, finally, the results are catching up with the potential.

A Golden Opportunity in a Crowded Pen

Even with a stacked bullpen that includes Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, and the hopeful return of Jonathan Loaisiga, Gomez is forcing his way into the picture. He gives the Yankees another versatile, right-handed option who can bridge innings, keep the ball on the ground, and miss enough bats to avoid big innings.

His story — a grinder rising from the system after nearly a decade — fits right into a Yankees team that’s counting on youth and upside to balance out injuries and big contracts.

If this spring is any indication, Yoendrys Gomez is ready for his long-awaited shot.