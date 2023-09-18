Yankees hint at major off-season changes

The New York Yankees are facing an uncomfortable reality as they currently sit just two games above the bottom of the AL East and 6.5 games away from snagging the last Wild Card spot. With playoff hopes all but gone, it’s evident that change is on the horizon.

Steinbrenner Takes Control: A Halt to Short-Term Solutions

Recognizing that the long-standing strategies—investing in injury-prone players and trading for aging veterans—aren’t bearing fruit, team owner Hal Steinbrenner has taken decisive action. When discussions were afoot about adding some offensive juggernauts at the August trade deadline, Steinbrenner effectively pumped the brakes, directing General Manager Brian Cashman to hold off and wait for the off-season to reevaluate the team’s needs.

Yankees’ Front Office Under Review: Third-Party Evaluations Loom

According to reports, Cashman has set aside his pride to agree that a third-party evaluation of the entire front office is necessary. “There’s definitely going to be a lot of internal assessments going on,” Cashman openly admitted. While both he and manager Aaron Boone seem to be relatively safe from the chopping block, the analytics department might be facing a substantial shake-up. Major changes are in the air, particularly once the root causes of the team’s underperformance are identified.

Past Investment Decisions: A Double-Edged Sword

The Yankees’ gamble of investing heavily in older players like Josh Donaldson at 37 has proven to be precarious. Pouring funds into players nearing the end of their prime, or trading valuable assets for so-called “proven talent,” has had severe repercussions. With a whopping $290 million payroll, the performance metrics need to show better results, plain and simple.

Financial Flexibility: An Opportunity for Fresh Talent

Looking ahead, the Yankees will have approximately $50 million in cap space next year as big contracts like those of Donaldson, Luis Severino, and Frankie Montas expire. The organization is reportedly interested in elite Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto as a prospective addition to their roster.

Offense Woes: Beyond Relying on a Recovering Dominguez

While the idea of adding a 25-year-old overseas sensation like Yamamoto is appealing, the Yankees also need to significantly bolster their offense. Relying solely on Jasson Dominguez, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, to elevate the team in the 2024 season isn’t a sustainable strategy. Moreover, aging veterans like Giancarlo Stanton have been increasingly inconsistent, failing to provide the necessary offensive support.

Inevitable Changes: A Top-Down Revamp Awaited

As the Yankees look to mend the cracks, it’s apparent that the repair starts at the top. Fundamental changes are anticipated in the organizational structure over the coming months. What those changes will be remains the question on every Yankees fan’s mind.