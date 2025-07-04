Yankees’ high-leverage reliever is going through horrible stretch, manager ‘fully trusts’ him

For a few shining weeks, Luke Weaver was the hidden weapon in the New York Yankees‘ bullpen — quiet, efficient, nearly untouchable.

With a razor-sharp 0.40 ERA across 22.2 innings and 23 strikeouts, Weaver had emerged as one of baseball’s most effective relievers.

His command was crisp, his changeup devastating, and the numbers backed it all up. Then, the momentum came to a screeching halt.

After allowing a couple of runs in late May, Weaver strained his hamstring on May 31 and landed on the injured list. It seemed minor, but the effects are lingering.

The Yankees rushed him back two weeks ahead of schedule, a decision that’s quickly showing cracks under pressure.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Since His Return, Weaver Has Been a Different Pitcher

Since returning on June 20, Weaver has allowed eight earned runs over just 5.1 innings — ballooning his ERA to 2.64.

That stretch includes Friday’s meltdown in the Subway Series opener, when the Mets flipped the script late and won 6-5.

Jeff McNeil’s go-ahead home run off Weaver in the seventh inning was a gut punch — and not his first recent long ball.

In fact, Weaver has now given up home runs in three straight appearances, an alarming trend for a late-inning arm.

His fastball command, once a strength, has completely disappeared. He’s been forced to lean too heavily on his changeup.

McNeil Capitalizes on a Mistake Pitch as Mets Rally

Against McNeil, Weaver fell behind in the count and had no choice but to throw a 3-2 changeup. McNeil didn’t miss it.

It was the kind of pitch you’d expect in batting practice — not a high-leverage Subway Series matchup in the Bronx.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone tried to deflect panic but didn’t hide the underlying concern. “Just that last bit of execution,” he said.

Aaron Boone on the struggles he's seen from Luke Weaver since coming off the IL:



"Just that last bit of execution, which is the fine line between being dominant and giving up some damage… Fully trust in him to get through that" pic.twitter.com/uEW9t4f9rK — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) July 4, 2025

The skipper, however, suggested that he is confident in a Weaver turnaround.

“It’s the fine line between being dominant and giving up damage. Fully trust in him to get through that.”

That “fine line” has never felt thinner for Weaver, though, as his body language has hinted at something deeper than mechanics.

Weaver’s Postgame Honesty Raises More Questions

His postgame comments only amplified the alarm. “I said I’ve been feeling good, that just might be a lie now, I don’t know.”

Luke Weaver was asked about his struggles over the last three games despite saying he feels good since coming off the IL:



"I said I've been feeling good, that just might be a lie now, I don't know. It's hard to make sense of what's going on" pic.twitter.com/P8jeJ9QTpA — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) July 4, 2025

It’s not what you want to hear from a reliever entrusted with high-leverage innings during a playoff race.

Weaver’s honesty was refreshing, but it also suggests that maybe he isn’t physically right — despite being cleared to pitch.

Pitchers returning too early from injuries is nothing new — it’s like using duct tape to fix a cracked engine block.

What’s most frustrating is that the Yankees genuinely need Weaver. Their bullpen has been overworked and under-supported.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A Tenuous Spot in a Thin Yankees Bullpen

With Clarke Schmidt and others injured, every dependable arm matters. Right now, Weaver doesn’t look like one of them.

The Yankees may be forced to scale back his usage, letting him recalibrate and work out the kinks in lower-leverage spots.

A brief rest might do more good than damage at this point, especially if he’s masking lingering discomfort.

The sharp decline isn’t just bad luck — it looks mechanical and physical. Both need sorting out if he’s to regain form.

For a bullpen that once looked like a strength, Weaver’s regression is one more stress point as the second half looms.

He’s proven he can dominate when right. The question is whether the Yankees let him heal or keep gambling on “almost fine.”

