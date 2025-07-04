Yankees 5, Mets 6: Good news and bad news after another heartbreaking late-inning loss

The New York Yankees started with promise, jumping ahead early—but deep down, this one always felt fragile.

In the opening frame of Friday’s Subway Series matchup, the Yankees led 2-0. By the middle of the sixth, they clung to a 5-3 edge.

But once again, the Mets flipped the script late, this time thanks to Jeff McNeil’s thunderous two-run homer in the seventh.

The Mets took the back-and-forth affair 6-5, and handed the Yankees their fifth consecutive loss. The weight of their recent slide is starting to look heavier each night.

Jeff McNeil Delivers a Citi Field Moment

With two outs in the seventh and a one-run lead, the Yankees had the finish line in sight—but forgot about Jeff McNeil.

After Pete Alonso drew a walk off Luke Weaver, McNeil patiently waited for a mistake—and punished a 3-2 changeup.

The moment he connected, there was no doubt. The ball soared into the night, electrifying Citi Field and flipping the game.

That swing turned a 5-4 deficit into a 6-5 Mets lead, and they never looked back.

Yankees’ Power Showcase Falls Short

Despite the loss, the Yankees weren’t silent at the plate—they crushed four home runs, flexing their dangerous power.

Jasson Dominguez led the way with two blasts, Aaron Judge joined in, and Cody Bellinger added one of his own.

The issue? Three of those were solo shots, and New York never truly applied consistent pressure with runners aboard.

It felt like fireworks without the grand finale—loud, exciting, but ultimately hollow as the Mets snatched the win.

Bullpen Breakdowns Continue to Haunt

Marcus Stroman gave the Yankees five serviceable innings, allowing three runs and battling enough to keep things steady.

But the bullpen—again—couldn’t finish what the starter began. And the recent trend is turning into a serious concern.

Ian Hamilton gave up a solo homer in the sixth. Luke Weaver then couldn’t secure the final out of the seventh.

Weaver’s outing was especially frustrating—behind in counts, lacking command, and still searching for rhythm after injury.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone trusted him in a big spot, but McNeil made them all pay dearly.

Jasson Dominguez Keeps Rising in Leadoff Role

One bright light in the Yankees’ dark stretch? Jasson Dominguez is forcing himself into the spotlight, and fast.

After a monster Thursday night, Boone bumped the rookie to leadoff Friday—and Dominguez responded like a star in the making.

He launched two home runs, drew a walk, scored twice, and drove in three. He looked completely comfortable at the top.

Dominguez now owns a .783 OPS and appears more confident each game—like a comet streaking across the Yankees’ murky skies.

Juan Soto Shows Out Against Familiar Foe

Juan Soto didn’t leave the Yankees with bad blood, but he sure looked like a man on a mission Friday night.

Soto finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI to fuel the Mets’ comeback.

His first-inning homer off Stroman erased the Yankees’ early lead and set the tone for what became a tense affair.

Soto reminded everyone why he was the most coveted bat on the market—and why the Yankees’ missed chance still stings.

Yankees Sliding at the Wrong Time

After climbing high earlier this season, the Yankees are now watching their momentum crumble at an alarming rate.

They’ve dropped five in a row, and while injuries play a role, the bullpen’s inconsistency is the loudest alarm.

Clutch hits from opponents have become common; the Yankees’ late-inning execution, meanwhile, feels like a coin flip.

And with Jasson Dominguez ascending, it’s hard not to wonder—why can’t the rest of the team match his energy?

This was a game the Yankees had in their hands—until McNeil snatched it away with one punishing, perfect swing.

