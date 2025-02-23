Yankees’ hidden figure could steal the backup catcher job

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Spring training is often where unheralded players make their case for a roster spot, and for lefty J.C. Escarra, it’s an opportunity to keep his baseball dream alive. The 29-year-old is battling for a backup role behind Austin Wells and Paul Goldschmidt, hoping to carve out a place as a versatile depth option for the Yankees.

A Journey on the Brink of Retirement

Escarra’s path to this moment has been anything but conventional. Just a short time ago, he was on the verge of hanging up his cleats for good, believing his shot at the majors had slipped away.

“At that moment, I would have 100 percent hung it up and I wouldn’t be playing baseball right now,” Escarra told NJ Advance Media in a recent phone interview. “I told him, this is the amount of money I need. If I could just cover my mortgage, I’ll have the green light and I’ll keep chasing my dream.”

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

That persistence paid off, and now he finds himself in Yankees camp, looking to prove he belongs.

Versatility and a Strong Offensive Track Record

Last season in Triple-A, Escarra showcased his defensive flexibility, playing 304.1 innings behind the plate, 55 at first base, and even eight at third base. While his primary position is catcher, his ability to move around the diamond makes him an interesting depth option.

Offensively, he put up strong numbers, slashing .302/.403/.527 with eight home runs and 34 RBIs over 52 games. His 14.9% strikeout rate and 13.4% walk rate show a disciplined approach at the plate, and his 142 wRC+ suggests he was 42% better than the average Triple-A hitter.

The Uphill Battle for a Roster Spot

The Yankees have an open competition for the backup catcher job, with Ben Rice and Alex Jackson as the primary contenders. While Escarra’s bat makes him an intriguing option, he’ll need to prove he can handle big-league pitching behind the plate to have a real shot.

With his age and lack of major-league experience working against him, Escarra remains a long shot. But if he can put together a strong spring, he just might force the Yankees to take notice.

