Yankees having a rising star pitcher in Double-A

Alexander Lewis / MyCentralJersey / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Yankees‘ farm system may well be the lifeline for a club that has sunk significant resources into aging and unreliable veterans. Integrating youthful vigor could be the game-changer for future successes, though it requires a dedicated commitment to a long-term rebuilding strategy.

Yankees Eyeing Quick Turnaround in 2024: A Blend of Experience and Youth

For the Yankees, 2024 appears to be a target year for a quicker resurgence. While roster churn is to be expected, the Yankees could also aim to incorporate some experienced players to soften the 2023 letdown. But let’s not forget a few burgeoning prospects who are primed to make a meaningful impact.

Beyond the Headliners: Drew Thorpe Rises

Everson Pereira, Oswald Peraza, and Jasson Dominguez may be the names that steal the spotlight, but there’s another name making waves in the farm system: Drew Thorpe. This exciting young pitcher has recently been promoted to Double-A and is putting up dominant numbers.

Drew Thorpe’s Stellar Stats: A Deep Dive

Before his recent Friday outing, Thorpe boasted a jaw-dropping 1.23 ERA over two starts and 14.2 innings with the Somerset Patriots. He’s been mowing down batters at an astounding rate of 12.89 per nine innings, alongside a 100% left-on-base rate and a 44.8% ground-ball rate.

In his tenure with the A+ Hudson Valley Renegades, Thorpe notched a 2.81 ERA over 109 innings and 18 starts, striking out 11.39 batters per nine innings. This rising star continued his dominant streak this past Friday, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing just two hits and one earned run while striking out nine. In a mere 20.1 innings, Thorpe has already struck out 30 batters, an extraordinary metric that strongly hints at a possible promotion to Triple-A.

MLB-Ready Material: A Young Pitcher on the Fast Track

The Yankees are keen on giving Thorpe ample opportunity to build his confidence, but at just 22, he is fast becoming the team’s premier pitching prospect. He possesses MLB-ready skills, including a lethal change-up.

“Thorpe owned one of the best changeups in the 2022 Draft and earns double-plus grades from some scouts for his ability to get swings and misses as well as chases with a fading low-80s cambio. He can do the same with a low-80s slider after adding more depth to it last year. While his fastball features below-average velocity (parking at 89-92 mph, peaking at 95) and mild sink, it plays as an average offering because he commands it and mixes it well with the rest of his arsenal.” Via MLB.com

Draft Glory and Continued Development

In the 2022 draft, Thorpe received the highest grade for his change-up among all selections. He’s also in the process of refining his fastball and slider. The mounting excitement and optimism around Thorpe indicate that he could become a staple MLB starter; he just needs a bit more seasoning to fine-tune his skills.

Forecasting Thorpe’s MLB Future: 2024 and Beyond

Although it’s a bit of speculation, don’t be too surprised to see Thorpe making his MLB debut sometime in 2024. Given his meteoric rise, he’s likely to be promoted to Scranton once the 2023 season wraps up. Feating with the Yankees during spring training next off-season could be in the cards.