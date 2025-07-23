Yankees have to address urgent deadline need before it derails their season

The New York Yankees may lead the AL Wild Card, but they’re walking a tightrope with little room for error.

Three games behind the AL East lead, the Yankees’ record looks solid. But underneath the surface, cracks are forming fast.

Night after night, it’s clear to anyone watching that the team is stretched far too thin in critical areas.

Two glaring weaknesses have haunted this roster for weeks: a black hole at third base and an exhausted, overtaxed bullpen.

Third base, once anchored by DJ LeMahieu, has become a revolving door featuring Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas.

Neither Peraza nor Vivas has emerged as a long-term solution, and their lack of offensive impact is glaring.

But if third base is an open wound, then the bullpen is a hemorrhage. And it’s getting harder to stop the bleeding.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Bullpen Is on the Brink of Breakdown

Mark Leiter Jr. and Fernando Cruz hitting the injured list might’ve been the final straw for the Yankees’ bullpen.

Add in Jonathan Loáisiga’s struggles—his ERA ballooned to 5.04—and the relief corps feels ready to collapse.

Loáisiga, once a dependable arm, has delivered negative WAR this season, making it tough to trust him in big spots.

Right now, Aaron Boone is working with a short list of arms he can call on without holding his breath.

That list mostly includes Tim Hill, Luke Weaver, and Devin Williams—three relievers being pushed to their limits.

On X, Max Goodman shared that Hill has already appeared in 48 games this season—more than nearly every MLB pitcher.

Tim Hill has now been used in 48 games this year. Only six other pitchers have appeared in more games (all of them at 49 G).



Another repercussion of needing high-leverage reinforcements in the bullpen … Yankees have leaned heavily on Hill, Luke Weaver and Devin Williams. https://t.co/aS38ehdFpf — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) July 23, 2025

Overexposure isn’t just a fatigue issue—it’s strategic suicide. Hitters learn tendencies when they see arms too often.

Imagine a reliever as a magician—if you see the same trick every night, the illusion quickly disappears.

Overuse Is Making Reliable Relievers Vulnerable

Hill has been solid, posting a 2.54 ERA, but at this pace, even the steadiest arms will eventually break down.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Weaver (2.65 ERA) and Williams (4.70 ERA with a 2.60 FIP) have stabilized the late innings—but at a real cost.

It’s not sustainable. A three-man bullpen isn’t a playoff strategy—it’s a desperation tactic dressed up as routine.

Ian Hamilton is inching closer to joining that trusted circle, but beyond that, it’s chaos.

Boone can’t keep pushing the same trio into high-leverage innings without eventually paying the price.

This bullpen desperately needs help—especially from the left side—to ease the burden on Tim Hill.

A lefty who misses bats could change the entire complexion of this group and offer needed flexibility.

The Front Office Faces a Crucial Test

Yankees GM Brian Cashman has just over a week to act. Time isn’t the issue—it’s intent that feels uncertain.

There’s enough runway to land a pair of key arms and possibly a third baseman, but the front office must commit.

Will they go bold and reinforce a team with championship potential? Or will hesitation cost them another October?

The margin for error is shrinking. The Yankees can’t just hope Hill, Weaver, and Williams survive the stretch run.

They’ve done admirable work holding things together, but playoff runs aren’t built on hope and duct tape.

This team is good—but not quite whole. The clock is ticking louder by the day.

